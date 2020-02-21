The public is invited to learn about the NEK Community Broadband communications union district (CUD) at a meeting in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

St. Johnsbury, along with 26 other towns in the NEK, will be asked in a vote whether to join the CUD on town meeting day 2020.

