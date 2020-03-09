The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a public meeting on March 18 in Bethel to answer questions and record public comment on the proposed 2020-2030 Big Game Plan.

The meeting will be at the White River Valley School, 273 Pleasant St. in Bethel on Wednesday, March 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. People are urged to review the document prior to attending so they can share their comments to the department.

