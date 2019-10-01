ST. JOHNSBURY — The Vermont departments of Fish and Wildlife, and Forests, Parks, and Recreation are holding a public meeting to discuss future management and use of a group of conserved lands in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

The meeting will discuss the Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area, Black Turn Brook State Forest and Averill Mountain Wildlife Management Area, primarily in the towns of Norton and Holland. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town of Brighton Elementary School.

