BARNET
Select Board, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/735905597, Phone: 877-309-2073 Access Code: 735-905-597 Agenda: request for possible solar/conservation project; Vermont Agency of Transportation regarding fiscal year 2022 Town Highway Grants; special weight limits for highways and bridges; appointment of agent to convey real estate for lease-land property; planning for 2021 Town Meeting; Caledonia Essex Area Ambulance Service, Inc. (CALEX) regarding appointment of Barnet representative on CALEX Board of Directors; liquor license renewal application of West Barnet Quick Stop; Springer Law Office regarding petition of T-Mobile, modification to a wireless telecommunications facility at 352 Tower Rd.; Caledonia County regarding fiscal year 2022 equalized grand list and county tax; proposed 2021 budget; proposed lease of second floor of public library building; applications for Uniform Municipal Excess Weight Permits.
BARTON
Trustees, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Zoom. Meeting ID: 259 041 4079 Password: 123456 Agenda: Operations contract with VPSSA; Finalize annual meeting warning, including request from Greater Barton Arts for Tax Exemption for 10 years; status of Law Enforcement Coverage; Grant Application – Small Scale Bike and Pedestrian for improved access to State Park and Pageant Park/Preservation Trust Grant for Municipal Building.
CALEDONIA COOPERATIVE SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 869 6356 6707 Passcode: 488105 Agenda: Draft budget for FY22; update on in-person learning; Postcard Notice and Annual Report.
LITTLETON
School Board, Executive Session, Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m., Conference Room, SAU 84 Office, 65 Maple St. For more information, go to the website www.littletonschools.org.
LYNDONVILLE
Trustees, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 834 9992 5587 Passcode: 124749 Agenda: Village Orders weeks; approve the LED Orders; sign Letter of Commitment for sidewalk grant; Lantern Walk request; General Fund Budget approval; Water Fund Budget approval; set Water Rate; Plowing, Salting, Sanding, Snow Removal schedule.
MORGAN
School Board, Feb. 8, 5 p.m., Google Meet link: meet.google.com/npy-owue-ifq or calling 1 636-498-4612 and PIN: 731 119 053#. Agenda: prepare for Town Meeting; schedule Informational Budget Meeting; Annual Meeting/Informational Meeting considerations; Google Meet considerations; Budget Presentation; approve Public Message.
NEWPORT CITY
School Board, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Google Meet link: meet.google.com/nbj-jsjp-bjq or calling 1 929-277-6110 and PIN: 277 349 594#. Agenda: report on City Council Presentation; report on continued COVID spending; Informational budget meeting preparation; Google Meet considerations; Single Audit: unanticipated audit expense, due to amount of federal food service funds received; hire a two paraeducators; hire a part-time custodian.
JAY/WESTFIELD
Joint School Board , Feb. 9, 6 p.m., Google Meet link: meet.google.com/fnb-yfbz-eqq or calling: 1 662-434-4050 and PIN: 142 212 736#. Agenda: Google Meet considerations; Budget Presentation; formation of School Building Improvement Committee.
JAY
School Board, Feb. 9, following Jay/Westfield Joint School Board Meeting, Google Meet link: meet.google.com/uwi-pyrt-qpw or calling Phone Number: 1 747-231-1160 PIN: 974 245 846#. Agenda: Preparation for Informational Meeting.
WESTFIELD
School Board, Feb. 9, following Jay/Westfield Joint School Board Meeting, Google Meet link: meet.google.com/iyt-vaiu-mae or calling: 1 484-321-6919 PIN: 822 041 691#. Agenda: Preparation for Town Meeting.
KINGDOM EAST SCHOOL DISTRICT
Policy Committee, Feb. 9, 4:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 845 7500 3820 Password: 362384 Agenda: Review policies — School Crisis Prevention & response/procedures for bomb threats, Comprehensive HIV Policy for School K-12, Wellness, Title I, Part A Parental Involvement/required, Homeless students/required.
KINGDOM EAST SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board, Feb. 9, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 827 2130 9901 Password: 029183 Agenda: Academic Excellence; Communications and Strategic Planning; Policy Committee; Facilities Committee; Finance Committee; Strategic Planning/Communication; review Strategic Priority checklist; Budget Presentation Timeline; Annual Meeting roles
BRIGHTON
School Board, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m., Google Meet link meet.google.com/vwj-smvn-hdv or calling 1 260-226-8746 PIN: 946 884 317#. Agenda: informational Budget Meeting considerations; schedule Budget Informational Meeting; FY22 Budget presentation; Google Meet considerations.
CHARLESTON
School Board, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., Google Meeting ID: meet.google.com/fza-fkjo-hqu; or by phone, or calling:1 641-569-8492 PIN: 551 337 903#. Agenda: Informational Budget Meeting considerations; Dollar Yield adjustment; FY22 Budget Presentation; Google Meet considerations; follow-up Lead Testing results; review 2021-2022 schedule of Board Meetings; approve Tooth Tutor Hire.
KINGDOM EAST SCHOOL DISTRICT
Negotiations Committee, Feb. 10, 4 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 814 4226 3659 Password: 681398 Agenda: Executive Session-Title 1: 313 — specific finding that premature general public knowledge would clearly place the public body or person involved at substantial disadvantage: labor relation agreements.
DANVILLE
School District, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 872 5238 9092 Passcode: 751509 Agenda: discussion, FY22 Budget.
