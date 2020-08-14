CALEDONIA CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION

Full Board, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. Agenda: annual reorganization of the Board; Employee work exemptions related to COVID-19; School Calendar, impact of delayed start; Discussion on B8 Electronic Communications between Employees and Students; Discussion on C9 Nutrition and Wellness Policy; Discussion on Policy A5: Role and Adoption of School Board Policies. Zoom Meeting ID: 951 5056 5030 Passcode: 711604

