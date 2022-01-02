BARNET
Select Board, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m., Barnet Fire & Rescue Station, 151 Bimson Dr. Or join Remotely: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/195315381 Agenda: evaluate proposals for Building and Site Condition Assessment, Space Needs Assessment, Conceptual Design Options and Town Project Budget for repurposing of Town Hall.
LITTLETON
School Board, Jan. 3, 5 p.m., Littleton High School Band Room, 159 Oak Hill Ave. Agenda: review of Manifest; MOU Faith Bible Church; Warrant Articles; Elementary Best Practices Committee; Teacher Residency Housing Contract; Draft 2022-2023 Calendar; Budget Presentation Jan. 13; Reports — Personnel, Facilities, Policies, COVID update.
CONCORD
Select Board Budget Meeting, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building. Or join Zoom Meeting ID: 506 790 4353 Agenda: Budget Work Session.
Select Board, Jan. 4, 6 p.m., Municipal Building. Or join Zoom Meeting ID: 506 790 4353 Agenda: Citizen’s Concerns; Planning Board — Vermont Council on Rural Development; OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard Impact on Vermont Municipal Employers; American Rescue Plan Act Funds — Meeting Equipment; 2021 Equalization Study results.
NEWPORT TOWN
School Board, Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m., Newport Town School. Or join GoogleMeet: meet.google.com/psa-myqy-kzh . Agenda: approve FY23 Budget; 5 year plan –long term debt; approve Parent/School Compact and Title 1 Procedure; consider staff leave of absence request; approve school nurse resignation; prepare for Town Meeting; update on Cooler; ESSER III proposal; update on Superintendent search committee; Adopt policies — Capitalization of Assets, Prevention of Conflict of Interest, Travel Reimbursement, Special Education.
TROY
School Board, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m., via Remote for public. Remote Access: meet.google.com/zwg-skkn-hjh . Agenda: approve FY2023 Troy School Budget; confirm Jan. 18 Special Board Meeting to approve FY23 Budget, Timeline; Behavior Referral System; Parent SFY2022 Waiver Request; Substitute Rate for Support Staff; use of Village Building, 65-1 Robinson Ave. for School Storage; prepare for Town Meeting; Local Emergency Management Plan; Adopt policies — Capitalization of Assets, Prevention of Conflict of Interest, Travel Reimbursement, Special Education.
