BARNET
Select Board Meeting, March 14, 7 p.m., Barnet Fire & Rescue Station, 151 Bimson Dr. Or join Remotely: https://meet.goto.com/837399093 Agenda: annual review of Ordinance for Regulating All-Terrain Vehicles; Highway Department — approval for Winterset, Inc. and J. Hutchins, Inc. to place job trailers on Town Garage property, correspondence from Vermont Agency of Transportation regarding 2023 town highway grant applications, Town Garage moisture issued, applications for Uniform Municipal Excess Weight Permits; requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding; Town Meeting warning article relating to town forest accessibility; correspondence from Barnet Planning Commission/Zoning Board regarding Zoning Administrative Officer nomination; procurement of services for 2022 mowing of town properties; sign for Fire & Rescue Station; changes to structure of office of Lister/Assessor; memorial for veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; proposed 2022 Town General Fund Budget; evaluation of appointed public officers/employees (executive session anticipated); any action on tax appeal to Superior Court submitted by Great River Hydro LLC (executive session anticipated).
BARTON
Trustees Meeting, March 14, 6 p.m., Village Memorial Hall (downstairs). Agenda: Annual meeting warning preparation/annual report; Audit Engagement Letter — Electric Department Lien Release 295 High St. Barton Village; meeting with Counsel (executive session) ; Highway update, Salt Barn project; Other/Memorial Building/Parks, MWA Project update, Old Fire Station clean out, Park Tree removal update; Personnel/Contracts (executive session).
LITTLETON
School Board Meeting, March 14, 5 p.m., Littleton High School Band Room, 159 Oak Hill Ave. Agenda: Board Reorganization; review of Manifest; The Center for School Climate Learning; School Board Site Visit; Committee reports; Superintendent’s Report —COVID update, current numbers.
LYNDON
Select Board Meeting, March 14, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 119 Park Ave. Or join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87907024731?pwd=QTV5VmdnTmtGc2NoMXh1eTA5RU8rUT09 Meeting ID: 879 0702 4731 Passcode: 434127 Agenda: reorganize the Board; make appointments for Town Positions; Rink, Inc. Grant Potential Funding Request; Excess Weight Permits; Liquor Licenses; sign Highway Financial Plan (VTrans); Wastewater Permit Application; Stormwater Complaint.
LYNDONVILLE
Trustees Meeting, March 14, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building Conference Room, 119 Park Ave. Or join Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85623393997?pwd=Tzcvcm00TXpSdysvQWNPYXVtMWlKdz09 Meeting ID: 856 2339 3997 Passcode: 742759 Trustees’ Meeting to follow Informational Meeting. Agenda: Bandstand Park requests; Water Connection Application fees; Water Connection.
MORGAN
School Board Meeting, March 14, 5 p.m., via Remote. Join Google Meet: meet.google.com/cer-eibq-zbh Americans with Disabilities Act considerations call (802) 334-5847 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations to participate. Agenda: Board Reorganization; appointment of NCUHS/NCUJHS Board Member; Board meeting protocols.
NEWPORT CITY
School Board Meeting, March 14, 6 p.m., Newport City Elementary School Library. Or join Google Meet: meet.google.com/kxw-uaur-mvw Americans with Disabilities Act considerations call (802) 334-5847 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations. Agenda: Board Reorganization; update on Optional Masks/COVID Context; update on Assistant Principal Search; accept teacher resignation, effective June 30; vacant Board Member Seat.
PEACHAM
School Board of Directors Meeting, March 14, 5:30 p.m., via Remote. Join Zoom: https://ccsu.zoom.us/j/86452284658?pwd=S24zTTFnNVA3WGxxcGFFaUtyeGJyQT09 Passcode: 482969 Agenda: resignation of Mike Heath from Board; appointment of District Treasurer to fill a vacant seat.
__
NORTH COUNTRY UNION HIGH SCHOOL
School Board Meeting, March 15, 6:30 p.m., NCUHS Room 380. Join Google Meet: meet.google.com/yas-fvkg-gia Americans with Disabilities Act considerations call 334-0925 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations to participate. Agenda: France and Italy School Board Safety Report; NCUHS Wellness Committee; Board Reorganization; Committee reports and recommendations; approve hire of School Counselor; Staffing update, Custodial hires; consider Leave of Absence request.
__
COVENTRY
Village School Board Meeting, March 16, 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Meeting at 5. Join via Google Meet: meet.google.com/gwt-cxwx-bwh Americans with Disabilities Act considerations call (802) 334-5847 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations to participate. Agenda: Board Reorganization; Information/Discussion — EDP update, Support Staff hires (Paras), Addition Update.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.