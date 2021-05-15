CALEDONIA CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION
School Board, May 17, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 874 6616 5990 Passcode: 471870 Agenda: Reorganization of the Board; new hires; Superintendent Summer Hiring Authority; Ratification of CCEA Teacher Agreement.
COVENTRY
Select Board, May 17, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 623 276 0755 Agenda: Policies — Personnel, Conflict of Interest, Health Club (history and background); Budget update.
DANVILLE
School Board, May 17, 7 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 851 2645 8833 Passcode: 139247 Agenda: Solar Net Meter Agreement.
KINGDOM EAST
Finance Committee, May 17, 5 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 894 9867 1384 Password: 358814 Agenda: FY21 Grants, positions funded & facility improvements; Equalized Pupils Procedure; Strategic Priorities; Year Work Plan; Strategic Plan survey.
LITTLETON
School board, May 17, 5 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 939 8025 7146 Passcode: 559449
LOWELL
School Board, May 17, 6 p.m., meet.google.com/ija-wvbs-hpq Agenda: presentation GMFTS; ESSER Funds and Community Outreach; Summer projects; Audit; Staffing update; Community Summit; using Collected Data; Board Meeting considerations, in-person, remote, hybrid.
LYNDONVILLE
Trustees Meeting, May 17, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 848 8004 8264 Passcode: 208538 Agenda: Bandstand Park request; Paving bids; Lyndon Institute Prom Parade Proposal; Water Connection Application.
KINGDOM EAST
School Facilities Committee, May 18, 5 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 849 2327 9425 Password: 509538 Agenda: Facilities — review report, project updates, construction at LTS; Impact of School Infrastructure on Learning-Discussion; Strategic Plan; Year work plan.
NORTH COUNTRY SUPERVISORY UNION
Policy Committee, May 20, 5:30 p.m., meet.google.com/vgo-mvti-zww. Agenda: NCSU Common Board Students experiencing homelessness; Equity Policy, audits; Policy Committee meeting.
WHEELOCK
Select Board, May 20, 6 p.m., Wheelock Town Hall. Agenda: anticipated executive session to review job applicants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.