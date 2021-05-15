CALEDONIA CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION

School Board, May 17, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 874 6616 5990 Passcode: 471870 Agenda: Reorganization of the Board; new hires; Superintendent Summer Hiring Authority; Ratification of CCEA Teacher Agreement.

COVENTRY

Select Board, May 17, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 623 276 0755 Agenda: Policies — Personnel, Conflict of Interest, Health Club (history and background); Budget update.

DANVILLE

School Board, May 17, 7 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 851 2645 8833 Passcode: 139247 Agenda: Solar Net Meter Agreement.

KINGDOM EAST

Finance Committee, May 17, 5 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 894 9867 1384 Password: 358814 Agenda: FY21 Grants, positions funded & facility improvements; Equalized Pupils Procedure; Strategic Priorities; Year Work Plan; Strategic Plan survey.

LITTLETON

School board, May 17, 5 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 939 8025 7146 Passcode: 559449

LOWELL

School Board, May 17, 6 p.m., meet.google.com/ija-wvbs-hpq Agenda: presentation GMFTS; ESSER Funds and Community Outreach; Summer projects; Audit; Staffing update; Community Summit; using Collected Data; Board Meeting considerations, in-person, remote, hybrid.

LYNDONVILLE

Trustees Meeting, May 17, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 848 8004 8264 Passcode: 208538 Agenda: Bandstand Park request; Paving bids; Lyndon Institute Prom Parade Proposal; Water Connection Application.

KINGDOM EAST

School Facilities Committee, May 18, 5 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 849 2327 9425 Password: 509538 Agenda: Facilities — review report, project updates, construction at LTS; Impact of School Infrastructure on Learning-Discussion; Strategic Plan; Year work plan.

NORTH COUNTRY SUPERVISORY UNION

Policy Committee, May 20, 5:30 p.m., meet.google.com/vgo-mvti-zww. Agenda: NCSU Common Board Students experiencing homelessness; Equity Policy, audits; Policy Committee meeting.

WHEELOCK

Select Board, May 20, 6 p.m., Wheelock Town Hall. Agenda: anticipated executive session to review job applicants.

