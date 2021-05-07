BARNET
Select Board , May 10, 7 p.m., https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/431385037 Agenda: Beach Committee regarding 2021 beach season and funding for repairs and maintenance of beach property; Highway Department — paving of Church Street and Monument Circle in connection with Fire District #2 water infrastructure project, Roy Mountain Road construction project, bids for gravel crushing services, bids for sand screening services, application for Highway Access Permit for access on Jewett Brook Road; bids for supplier of fuel oil, propane and diesel fuel for the 2021-2022 season; animal bite report from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital regarding incident at 109 Inwood Lane; animal bite report regarding incident involving dog kept at 142 Brook Circle; preparations for Memorial Day observances; applications for Uniform Municipal Excess Weight Permits; Town Hall boundary line research, discussion and negotiations.
BARTON
Trustees, May 10, 6 p.m., vZoom Meeting ID: 259 041 4079 / Password: 123456 Agenda: appointment of a municipal enforcement officer; Coin Drop application; Electric Department — executive session, Contract negotiation; Water/Sewer — lien release, 414 High St. abatement request; 103 Lake Front Lane, Commercial Rates for abatement; purchase approval for Wastewater Flow Metering System Replacement, executive session, contract negotiation; Pageant Park Operations and Hiring of a caretaker for 2021; waiving fee for EVT to use theater for outreach; Hall Equipment and Operations; Seasonal Projects, Flags, etc.; Operations during COVID‐19.
COVENTRY
Select Board, May 10, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 623 276 0755 Agenda: Planning Commission update on ATV Ordinance; corrected motion from the April 19 meeting, to expend up to $79,000 for a 2020 Ford F600 truck from the Road Infrastructure and Equipment Reserve Fund; Executive Session — the appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee, provided that the public body shall make a final decision to hire or appoint a public officer or employee in an open meeting and shall explain the reasons for its final decision during the open meeting – 3 month review of the Town Administrator.
LYNDON
Select Board, May 10, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 857 2918 6957 Passcode: 483076Agenda: Excess Weight permits; Liquor Licenses; Access permit; Demolition Derby request; Development Review Board resignation; Oil, Propane and Paving bids; Public Safety Building Training Room request; Public Safety Building Maintenance requests; Municipal Building Re-opening discussion; LI Prom Parade Route approval.
ST. JOHNSBURY
School Board, May 10, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 871 1814 6478 Passcode: 997275 Agenda: Policies — Home Study Students, Public participation at Board Meetings, School Health Services, speakers at assemblies, Substitute Teachers, Transgender & Nonconforming students; Non-Resident Tuition Waiver request; Kiwanis Club Lease; accept resignations.
NEWPORT CITY
Elementary School Board, May 10, 6 p.m., meet.google.com/cad-ihgn-wwk Agenda: ESSER Funding updates; Green Mountain Farm to School; discussion — NCSU Annual Report Highlights, adding an additional RBT at the local level, Summer Projects, Staffing, 2021-22 Staffing update; approve NCSU Bookkeeping Contract.
JAY-WESTFIELD
Joint School Board, May 11, 6 p.m., meet.google.com/ztf-vykp-qjqAgenda: Sixth grader to present on wolves as potential mascot; ESSER Funding update; Summer projects; approve — hiring of .2 FTE Art Teacher, Hiring of Kitchen Position, consider approval of Wolves as JWJES Mascot, NCSU Bookkeeping Contract.
JAY
School Board, May 11, following Jay/Westfield Joint Elementary School Board Meeting, meet.google.com/iid-gsqq-zoc
WESTFIELD
School Board, May 11, following Jay/Westfield Joint School Board Meeting, meet.google.com/ehy-yoez-rxt Agenda: appoint NCUHS/NCUJHS Board Member.
NORTH COUNTRY UNION HIGH SCHOOL
Curriculum & Instruction Committee, May 11, 4 p.m., meet.google.com/asv-sojh-kpj Agenda: changes to AP courses; Re-engagement update; Scheduling update.
BRIGHTON
School Board, May 12, meet.google.com/uvw-iczm-mykAgenda: Green Mountain Farm to School; End of Year celebrations; Septic System; Summer projects and helpers; Parking Lot repairs; Support Staff RIF; accept resignation, retirement; consider request for time and benefits; approve NCSU Bookkeeping Contract.
CHARLESTON
Elementary School Board, May 12, 6:30 p.m., meet.google.com/qvt-kdbt-ayn Agenda: discussion — Modular Classroom, ESSER Funds, Summer Projects, Rubbish Service; approve — resignations, Art Teacher hire, Nurse hire, NCSU Bookkeeping Contract; award Fire System Bid.
