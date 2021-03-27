LYNDON

Board of Abatement, March 29, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 869 9316 6068 Passcode: 600163 Agenda: hear Property Tax Abatement request; Appellant: North Country Lodging LLC Parcel #: 33-0221; house/porches/motel located at 6148 & 6154 Memorial Dr., reason for request — unable to pay their taxes, interest, and collection fees; Abatement request — Penalty and interest on balance - $560.83.

LYNDON

Select Board, March 29, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 852 5419 2272 Passcode: 996422Agenda: Lyndon Housing Final Public Hearing on Olivia Place; sign Warrant #51 Gilman Housing; appointment to Police Advisory Board; Mobile Home Park licenses; Excess Weight permits; Liquor Licenses; Listers’ Request for a Legal Opinion; Economic Development Grant Writer Request; Flood Section Zoning By-law discussion; discuss Health Order Action for 427 Main St.

LYNDON

Planning Commission, March 31, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 870 7084 7808, Passcode: 577569Agenda: Executive session, Planning Director and Zoning Administrator/Administrative Officer Interview; preparation 1 V.S.A. Sub Section 313 (a) (3).

TROY

School Board, April 1, 6:30 p.m., Google Meet link: meet.google.com/ryr-omuz-pkzAgenda: Navigating COVID and Remote Consideration; Board Reorganization; hire second-grade teacher; award Photocopier Lease|approve Short Term Photocopier Lease; approve IDEA B; approve Personalized Learning Coach Job Description.

LITTLETON

District School Board, April 5, 5 p.m., SAU #84 Conference Room or Zoom Meeting ID: 931 9339 0029 Passcode: Z2V16C

