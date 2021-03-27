LYNDON
Board of Abatement, March 29, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 869 9316 6068 Passcode: 600163 Agenda: hear Property Tax Abatement request; Appellant: North Country Lodging LLC Parcel #: 33-0221; house/porches/motel located at 6148 & 6154 Memorial Dr., reason for request — unable to pay their taxes, interest, and collection fees; Abatement request — Penalty and interest on balance - $560.83.
LYNDON
Select Board, March 29, 5:30 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 852 5419 2272 Passcode: 996422Agenda: Lyndon Housing Final Public Hearing on Olivia Place; sign Warrant #51 Gilman Housing; appointment to Police Advisory Board; Mobile Home Park licenses; Excess Weight permits; Liquor Licenses; Listers’ Request for a Legal Opinion; Economic Development Grant Writer Request; Flood Section Zoning By-law discussion; discuss Health Order Action for 427 Main St.
LYNDON
Planning Commission, March 31, 6 p.m., Zoom Meeting ID: 870 7084 7808, Passcode: 577569Agenda: Executive session, Planning Director and Zoning Administrator/Administrative Officer Interview; preparation 1 V.S.A. Sub Section 313 (a) (3).
TROY
School Board, April 1, 6:30 p.m., Google Meet link: meet.google.com/ryr-omuz-pkzAgenda: Navigating COVID and Remote Consideration; Board Reorganization; hire second-grade teacher; award Photocopier Lease|approve Short Term Photocopier Lease; approve IDEA B; approve Personalized Learning Coach Job Description.
LITTLETON
District School Board, April 5, 5 p.m., SAU #84 Conference Room or Zoom Meeting ID: 931 9339 0029 Passcode: Z2V16C
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.