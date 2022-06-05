ST. JOHNSBURY

School District - School Board & Strategic Plan, June 6, 6 p.m., St. J School band room, & Zoom. Included on agenda: Tuition request, superintendent’s report, public comment, adjourn to strategic plan meeting. Zoom info: Meeting ID: 241 083 4203. Passcode: 574091. Phone: 929 436 2866 Passcode: 2410834203#.

St. J School District building committee meeting, June 6, 1:30 p.m., district office conference room, and Zoom. Meeting ID: 241 083 4203 Passcode: 574091. Phone: (929) 436-2866. Passcode: 2410834203#

BURKE

Select board, June 6, 5 p.m., Burke Community Building; email burke@burkevermont.org to seek a link to online access to the meeting. Included on agenda: introduce new administrator Jim Sullivan; get Rasputitsa recap from Anthony Moccia, hear from Cameron Giammaly, the new owner of the building that once housed Willy’s Inn & Restaurant; ARPA funding discussion.

TROY

School board, June 9, 6:30 p.m., Troy School Gym. Included on agenda: Long Trail thru hiker’s vehicle parking; middle school end-of-year trip.

CHARLESTON

School board, June 8, 6:30, elementary school. Included on agenda: Approve interventionist hire; approve joint sports agreement with Brighton Elementary School; authorize superintendent to hire positions between now and next board meeting (Aug. 10).

COVENTRY

Select board, June 6, 6 p.m., community center. Included on agenda: under warrants, the town’s contract with Orleans Fire Dept.; the future of 150 Main St.; anticipated executive session for personnel discussion (town administrator position). Meeting Zoom ID number, 623 276 0755, or call in via 1-929-436-2866.

LITTLETON

School board, June 6, 6 p.m., LHS band room, 159 Oak Hill Ave: Included on agenda: Lakeway Bldg. Cmte. (Grade & 6 move); Culture of Thinking Academy; superintendent’s report (workplace culture; Above the Notch Community School).

LITTLETON

School board, June 7, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Included on agenda: Discussion of pros and cons of potentially moving 5th and 6th grades to secondary school building. Zoom info:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85054170831?pwd=b0E5Rm5BRmZhWGdGWjNJbjFDSDB0Zz09. Meeting ID: 850 5417 0831. Passcode: 364749.

NEWPORT CITY

School board, June 6, 6 p.m., elementary school. Included on agenda: Approve food service management contract; math program discussion, presentation by Heidi Whipple; discussion of security camera system; update on summer project work.

NEWPORT TOWN

School board, June 6, 5:30 p.m., Newport Town Elementary School. Included on agenda: Award bids for plumbing, fuel-tank excavation; extra fuel sell off; flooring upgrades; determine if July meeting is warranted.

BRIGHTON

School board, June 8, 5:30 p.m., elementary school: Included on agenda: Hire guidance counselor, middle school math teacher.

LYNDON

Select board, June 6, 5:30 p.m., municipal building, or Zoom. Included on agenda: Liquor license approval; grants-in-aid letter of intent approval; dog warrant. Zoom info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87907024731?pwd=QTV5VmdnTmtGc2NoMXh1eTA5RU8rUT09. Meeting ID: 879 0702 4731. Passcode: 434127.

WESTMORE

Select board, June 6, 6 p.m., municipal building: Included on agenda: Review bids for milfoil eradication, roadside mowing, garage items; estimate on paving North Beach area; road foreman report.

CONCORD

Select board, June 7, 6 p.m. municipal building. Included on agenda: Citizens concerns (five-minute limit; acknowledge resignation; dangerous/nuisance structures; trash issues; vacant positions; Town Building issues.

BROWNINGTON

Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District Board of Directors, June 6, 6 p.m., Brownington Central School, and virtual. Included on agenda: Nicholas Ecker-Racz to discuss concerns regarding use of executive session; resignations (Renee Piernot, Glover Middle School humanities; Heather Burt, Glover Middle School science/math). Information to join the meeting: meet.google.com/vzr-xasg-nhn. By phone, (US) +1 347-507-7526 PIN: 625 813 770#.

DANVILLE

School district board of directors, June 7, 6 p.m., Danville School library, and Zoom. Included on agenda: Establish Facility Committee (initial assignment of members, establish ground rules, meeting norms, public comment protocols. Discussion/possible action). Zoom info: https://ccsu.zoom.us/j/81014624192?pwd=Rk5BMGdYWHRwaEIyZWtDVWpEQ0tIUT09. Passcode: 961202.

DERBY

Elementary School Board, June 7, 5:30, DES library. Included on agenda: Principal’s report; superintendent’s report; hot lunch budget; hire interventionists 2022-23; accept resignation of foreman of maintenance; facilities inventory report.

KIRBY

Select board, June 6, 6:30, Town Hall. Included on agenda: ARPA funds, stop-sign study, budgets.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments