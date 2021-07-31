BURKE
Select Board, Aug. 2, 5 p.m., Community Building, 212 School St., West Burke.
KIRBY
Select Board, Aug. 2, 6 p.m., Kirby Town Hall. Agenda: NEK Broadband Communications Union District update; Knotweed Discussion; Road Report; Budgets.
LYNDON
Select Board, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building Conference Room, 119 Park Ave. Zoom Meeting ID: 842 8886 4094 Passcode: 048924 Agenda: Zoning Administrator/Planning Director; Executive Session, Attorney-Client Communication; Hazard Mitigation Plan/Project update; Kingdom Challenge ½ Marathon; Cemetery Rule Clarification; Town Property Acquisition; FCA Projects update.
CONCORD
Select Board, Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Town Hall. Agenda: Zoning, Mitchell Road Name Change; Paving Bids; Abandoned Trailer-Camper’s Lane; setting the Tax Rate; Miles Pond Pavilion updates, hiring a Project Manager; appointments, Planning Board Member, Health Officer; Grant Administrator; EZ Trash.
DERBY
Elementary School Board, Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., School Library. Or join Remotely: meet.google.com/hgz-yzko-hkx . Agenda: approve New Hires; Establish Adult Breakfast and Lunch Pricing; approve VSBIT Proxy or Certificate of Authority; Committee and Staffing updates; Resignations & Hires; approve NCSU Common Board F.51 Students Experiencing Homelessness; approve NCSU Common Board Policy F.52 Equity.
COVENTRY
Planning Commission, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92453940096 Meeting ID: 924 5394 0096 Agenda: Fall Festival; Herbicide use; Sidewalk project; Economic development.
HOLLAND
School Board, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Holland Elementary School. Americans with Disabilities Act Considerations call 334-0925 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations. Agenda: Revised FY 22 Tax Rate; Facilities update; approve Fuel Oil Contract; appoint School Board Member; Holland Community Center considerations.
PEACHAM
School Board, Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m., Peacham School. Zoom Meeting ID: 889 1577 8479 Passcode: 777225 Agenda: FY20 Audit Results; Extension of retirement payout; Spring Local Assessment results; Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, Inc. presentation; discuss the appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer.
TROY
School Board, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Troy School Gymnasium. Join Remotely: meet.google.com/xaw-vspn-nda or by calling (US)+1 276-738-2704 and entering PIN: 564 593 318#. Agenda: approve Bond Anticipation Note for Construction Loan; Projected FY2021 End-of-Year Balance; update: ESSER II and III considerations; Revised FY22 Tax Rate; appoint Board Member to fill Board Vacancy; formalize Acting Principal Additional Duties and Stipend; approve hiring of Personalized Learning Coach; establish Adult Breakfast and Lunch Price; consider monetary contribution to Coalition for Vermont Student Equity; approve VSBIT Proxy or Certificate of Authority; Troy School Truancy Pilot Project.
CALEDONIA COOPERATIVE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Full Board, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., Waterford School. Zoom Meeting ID: 815 4760 6785 Passcode: 703363
Agenda: FY20 Audit Results; Board Goal: Review Part A Section 1 of 706b Report; Transfer of Waterford student to Barnet.
LYNDON
Develop0ment Review Board, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Lower Conference Room of Municipal Building, 119 Park Ave., Lyndonville. Zoom Meeting ID: 868 4583 4759 Passcode: DRB2021 Agenda: James Mayer is seeking approval to redevelop 563 South Wheelock Rd. The application, requires conditional use approval in the Special Flood Hazards Area and River Corridor.
