KIRBY
Select Board Meeting, July 6, 7 p.m., Kirby Town Hall. (will abide with 6-foot distancing requirements).
—————————————-
BARTON
Select Board Meeting July 7, 9 a.m., Municipal Building.
—————————————-
LYNDON
Planning Commission Meeting, July 8, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom Webinar ID: 845 8741 7823, Passcode: 412571 (no physical location).
—————————————-
EAST HAVEN
Select Board meeting. Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m., Community Building. Agenda: Highway matters, CUD.
