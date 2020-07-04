KIRBY

Select Board Meeting, July 6, 7 p.m., Kirby Town Hall. (will abide with 6-foot distancing requirements).

—————————————-

BARTON

Select Board Meeting July 7, 9 a.m., Municipal Building.

—————————————-

LYNDON

Planning Commission Meeting, July 8, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom Webinar ID: 845 8741 7823, Passcode: 412571 (no physical location).

—————————————-

EAST HAVEN

Select Board meeting. Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m., Community Building. Agenda: Highway matters, CUD.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments