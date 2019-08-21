LAKE REGION UNION
Elementary-Middle School Board, Aug. 22, 6 p.m., COFEC. Included on agenda: motion to approve the superintendent’s recommendation to hire Tara Young as a 1.0 FTE teacher beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Salary per negotiated agreement; request for executive session for student matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.