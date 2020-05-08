The Caledonian-Record recently sought Public Records from the Vermont State College System (VSCS), in the wake of the former chancellor, Jeb Spaulding’s recommendation in mid-April to shut down Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).
VSCS Interim General Counsel Todd Daloz fulfilled the newspaper’s request to see all records requests filed from April 13-25 regarding the planned presentation and recommendation to shutter the NVU campuses and the Randolph campus of the VTC.
A sampling of details about the chancellor’s office from those records requests include the following details:
1. What is each College’s share of the cost of the Chancellor’s Office for FY20?
The FY2020 budgeted Chancellor’s Office expenses for each of the four colleges are:
Castleton $1,729,000
CCV $1,621,000
NVU $3,102,000
VT Tech $1,650,000
Total $8,102,000
2. How many employees are there currently in the Chancellor’s Office?
Currently there are 36 employees, four of whom will be laid off effective April 30, 2020 and one of whom is retiring effective June 30, 2020 (and whose position is not anticipated to be replaced).
3. What is the cost of salaries and related benefits for Chancellor’s Office staff
in FY19?
Cost of all salaries and related benefits for FY19 = $4,204,745
4. What were the total expenses for the Chancellor’s Office in FY19?
Total expenses: $4,196,969 for FY19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.