Public Safety Departments Honor Dispatcher On Her Last Day

ST. JOHNSBURY — Area public safety departments sent people and trucks to town on Thursday to celebrate a veteran dispatcher on her last day on the job.
Karen Montgomery worked her last shift on Thursday, and her departure from a job she’s held for 21 years was momentous.
Fourteen area departments showed their appreciation to Montgomery by surprising her with an apparatus parade. Taking part were St. Johnsbury Police Department, St. Johnsbury Fire & Rescue, St. Johnsbury Dept of Public Works, CALEX Ambulance, Concord Fire & Rescue, Danville Fire Department, East Burke Fire Brigade, Lyndonville Fire Department, Newark Fire & Rescue, Peacham Fire & Rescue, Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department, Sutton Fire Department, Waterford Fire & EMS and West Burke Fire Department.
Getting all those public safety people and vehicles together without Montgomery knowing was no small task since it’s a dispatcher’s job to know what the area departments are up with their crews and emergency vehicles.
Dispatch Operations Manager Anthony Skelton said three other dispatchers worked hard to coordinate with the other departments without Montgomery knowing.
“Part of Dispatch’s job is to track apparatus, and generally speaking, they sign on the radio when they are out of quarters,” said Skelton in an email. “In this instance, all of them came silently.
“Karen was absolutely surprised and quite tearful,” he said. “I think this demonstrated well how much her career in dispatch meant to all of the agencies we serve, and this was their way of sending her off, especially since we couldn’t have a large retirement gathering.”
