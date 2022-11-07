Public To Offer Input On Future Of Dells Dam

Members of the public will soon have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Dells Dam, which was built in the late 1880s in what is now the Dells Conservation Area in Littleton and a decade ago was deemed deficient by the state.
A public informational meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Littleton Opera House, during a Select Board meeting that will be held there.
“It’s to look at alternatives,” Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works, said Monday. “We’ve brought back the same engineering consultant that the town had hired previously to do an alternatives analysis and conduct a public information meeting, similar to what SE Group did for the Riverfront Commons … The goal is to use this public informational meeting as a decision-making tool.”
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed some of the work, but DuBois and King Inc, the consultant out of Burlington, has completed the study.
“We want to see what feedback we can get from the Board of Selectmen and citizens of Littleton, to see what their thoughts are on the different alternatives that will be presented and consider whether that would be a warrant article for next year’s budget,” said Damko.
The town began seeking funding for Dells Dam with warrant articles in 2012.
That funding was renewed in 2014 with $174,285 being re-encumbered to be used for design, permitting and constructing the increase in the height of the Dells Dam, said Damko.
The town hired Dubois and King in 2015 to begin design. The firm completed preliminary plans in 2016, and then in 2017 their work was halted by the former town manager with the purpose of conducting a fresh alternatives analysis and seeking community input, said Damko.
The funding subsequently expired and the contract was not completed.
In 2020, voters approved a warrant article to restart engineering efforts.
The town then implemented steps to begin the alternatives analysis report and to conduct a public informational meeting.
After delays from the pandemic, the town completed a new contract with Dubois and King in 2022.
Littleton is working with the firm to finalize the draft alternatives analysis report this next week and the final results will be summarized into a slideshow presentation for next week’s public informational meeting, said Damko.
The alternatives analysis to be presented will include three categories: the first, options on modifications to retain the dam; the second, eliminate the pond by changing the spillway to a culvert and retaining the dam structure for access by pedestrians and maintenance vehicles through the Dells Conservation Area; and the third, fully remove the dam and perform restoration of a natural path for Dells Brook.
“Keeping it as a dam, but making modifications is one category,” he said. “The second category is to convert it from a dam to just a bridge, like a culvert bridge that continues to provide access to the Dells Conservation Area, but it would no longer be a dam. The last category is the complete removal and restoration.”
Estimated costs for the options are being finalized and will be presented at next week’s meeting.
The town can apply for grant funding to complete the project.
The timeline for completion depends on how quickly funding can be secured, said Damko.
“The town applied for funding through FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] and wasn’t successful with it,” he said. “There are other cycles of funding opportunities. Right now, there isn’t anything the town is actively pursuing.”
Project leaders want first to complete the alternatives phase and then reach a decision on what the project will look like before actively seeking funding again, said Damko.
“The town will definitely want to look at grant funding opportunities,” he said. “A warrant article will help support what the project is and provide funding for at least the local portion. I anticipate that it will be like other warrant articles, where the town will seek authorization for the full funding amount with the goal of offsetting it with grants.”
Most grants require some percentage of a local match.
While the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has deemed Dells Dam deficient because it can no longer hold back the amount of water it needs to (a problem that has and could again impact residents downstream with flooding), the state has not imposed a hard-and-fast deadline as to when action must be taken.
In March 2020, Littleton voters approved $20,000 to undertake engineering work, design, and permitting to get the dam to a point where it can comply with DES standards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.