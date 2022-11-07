Public To Offer Input On Future Of Dells Dam
Buy Now

A warrant article approved by Littleton voters to spend $20,000 for engineering at the Dells Dam will be put to work to decide whether the dam, built in the late 1800s and deemed deficient several years ago by the state, can be rehabilitated or will need to be replaced. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Members of the public will soon have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the Dells Dam, which was built in the late 1880s in what is now the Dells Conservation Area in Littleton and a decade ago was deemed deficient by the state.

A public informational meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Littleton Opera House, during a Select Board meeting that will be held there.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments