Public To Weigh In On Regulation Options For Short-Term Rentals
After discussion and some questions about how effective it might ultimately be, the Bethlehem Select Board on voted 4-1 to create an addiction committee to connect those dealing with addiction to available local resources.

As the Bethlehem Select Board advances options to regulate short-term rental properties in town, residents will have the opportunity to weigh in during upcoming public hearings.

During the board’s meeting on Monday, board member April Hibberd gave the highlights of a webinar on Airbnbs and short-term rentals that she participated in with several attorneys, including one from the New Hampshire Municipal Association.

