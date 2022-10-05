Public To Weigh In On Regulation Options For Short-Term Rentals

As the Bethlehem Select Board advances options to regulate short-term rental properties in town, residents will have the opportunity to weigh in during upcoming public hearings.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, board member April Hibberd gave the highlights of a webinar on Airbnbs and short-term rentals that she participated in with several attorneys, including one from the New Hampshire Municipal Association.
All the pieces of legislation at the New Hampshire statehouse regarding the regulation of STRs, none of which passed, were reviewed.
The NHMA advocates that towns be able to create their own rules for their community and not fall back on the state through New Hampshire RSAs 674, the statute on local land use planning and regulatory powers, and 676, the administrative and enforcement statute that covers such things as building permits, fines, and cease and desist orders.
“Towns still at this point have the authority to regulate and restrict the use of buildings,” said Hibberd. “That’s where that would fall under. Something else that was discussed was the option of using business permits, which is similar to what we were talking about.”
In 2021, Bethlehem Select Board members discussed adopting a town ordinance that would require owners of short-term rental properties to provide their contact information to the town in the event that there is a problem or a noise or other complaint regarding a rental property and the owner does not live in town.
“Our intent was to get contact names numbers,” said Hibberd. “A way you could do that without doing an ordinance is business permits. The difference with that versus an ordinance is the business permit follows the owner and not the property. If it went through zoning, it would just follow along with the property.”
The big question going forward is distinguishing between residential properties and properties for tourists, she said.
In New Hampshire, a home rule state that allows municipalities levels of autonomy, nothing is permissible unless a town’s zoning ordinance allows it, said Hibberd.
“We have single-family units, multi-family housing, motels, hotels, and we also have overnight cabins and guest homes,” she said. “The criteria for a guest home is separate from your residence. So that is something that would have to be addressed. They strongly encourage towns to either put in your ordinance to allow, not allow, or to come up with regulations.”
Many towns have regulations about Airbnbs and short-term rentals, but, technically those regulations are not allowed because it’s not in their ordinance, said Hibberd.
Bethlehem has a permissible ordinance under which it outlines the only allowable uses, and nothing else can be allowed unless a warrant article changes it, she said.
“We just have to talk about it and probably have a public hearing and try to determine what we want to do,” said Hibberd.
The town should include something regarding STRs, if the use is allowed and if it’s allowed and under which circumstances because at the moment there’s nothing on it, said Select Board member Ayla Queiroga.
Board members agreed to discuss a proposed ordinance during the next several meetings and agreed to set up a public hearing at some future point.
The webinar Hibberd attended highlighted the different municipalities in New Hampshire, such as Conway and Portsmouth, that faced lawsuits stemming from short-term rentals and regulations adopted by municipalities.
“There’s all of these different factors that are involved,” said Hibberd. “Depending on what our definition is for multi-family, residential versus commercial, that all matters a lot because of the big legal thing with Conway. We really need to concentrate on our definitions.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.