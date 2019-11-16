The public is encouraged to attend a forum with officials at St Johnsbury Middle School on Monday to discuss the local drug problem.
Members of federal, state, and local law enforcement have partnered with treatment and recovery organizations, the offices of the Caledonia and Orleans County State’s Attorneys, and the United States Attorney’s Office to discuss the drug and opiate issue in Caledonia and Orleans counties. The event, set to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., will include a presentation on the problem facing Vermont. There will be time for questions from the audience.
