Public Welcome To Touch A Truck And Get Stuck With COVID Vaccine
Buy Now

A St. Johnsbury fire truck is parked in front of the department's headquarters on Main Street. (Photo by Dana Gray)

As part of Emergency Services Week, local public safety and rescue workers are holding a “touch-a-truck” event and offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Norris Cotton Cancer parking lot in St. Johnsbury on Sunday.

Emergency vehicles will be in the lot at 1080 Hospital Drive for people to get a closer look and interact with the rescue personnel. While there, people who haven’t yet been vaccinated will have an opportunity to get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. No appointments are necessary. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

Taking part in the event will be CALEX Ambulance Service, St. Johnsbury Fire Department, St. Johnsbury Police Department and Vermont State Police.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments