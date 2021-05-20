Public Welcome To Touch A Truck And Get Stuck With COVID Vaccine

As part of Emergency Services Week, local public safety and rescue workers are holding a “touch-a-truck” event and offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Norris Cotton Cancer parking lot in St. Johnsbury on Sunday.
Emergency vehicles will be in the lot at 1080 Hospital Drive for people to get a closer look and interact with the rescue personnel. While there, people who haven’t yet been vaccinated will have an opportunity to get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. No appointments are necessary. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
Taking part in the event will be CALEX Ambulance Service, St. Johnsbury Fire Department, St. Johnsbury Police Department and Vermont State Police.
