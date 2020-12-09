GROTON — Two public Wi-Fi hotspots have recently been placed in the town of Groton to provide free public internet access to area residents. The service was made possible by a donation of equipment from the Vermont Department of Public Service in response to COVID-19. The purpose of the hotspots are to provide accessible internet to assist residents with telehealth, remote school and work access, and other purposes.

Groton is no stranger to free public internet. The Groton Free Public Library has made this available for some time now, but the range of their router only extends to the first two parking spaces outside and, with COVID-19 closing the inside of the library and the cold weather making outdoor seating less practical, a greater range was needed.

