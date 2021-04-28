ST. JOHNSBURY — Public Wi-Fi is coming to downtown St. Johnsbury.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce received a Rural Business Development Grant worth $50,000 from the USDA Rural Development to install a public wireless mesh system.
Chamber Director Gillian Sewake said free access to the system will be available this summer and will benefit visitors, residents, and businesses in the designated downtown.
“The beneficiaries of the project are broad,” she said in an email. “Not only is this a way to equitably connect residents with critical infrastructure, but it also helps attract visitors to our downtown and entices them to stay.”
Mosedale Integrated Solutions, based in Barnet, has been contracted to install the system. The company has installed similar systems in Lyndon, Burke, and Greensboro. Currently, Chief Technology Officer Andy Mosedale is also communicating with officials in Woodsville, N.H. about an installation.
He said internet accessibility is both a need and expectation for people.
“Let’s face it: access to the internet and reliable connectivity is almost like expecting running water in a home,” he said.
Sewake said the project “meets an identified need with regards to lack of access to broadband internet in Vermont.”
Mosedale said the goal in St. Johnsbury is to install six broadcast antennas downtown to cover an area on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Sewake said the network will also be accessible from Depot Square Park.
Mosedale said park coverage will be a nice attraction for residents nearby who want to get outside and get some fresh air but also want to connect to the internet.
Host locations for the wireless access points now are being finalized, and several businesses have signed on to provide a portion of their internet service to support the network’s bandwidth needs. The main shopping and dining hub of the Designated Downtown district along Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street has been identified as the primary focus of the network.
“Tourists will use the system to find nearby attractions or dining options; local businesses like farmers market vendors will use it to access their point-of-sale systems; and downtown residents will use it for day-to-day connectivity needs,” Sewake said. “With this free public WiFi network, we will be ready to help people connect to this community.”
She said the timing of the mesh network is good as the town will be welcoming a return of summertime visitors who couldn’t be here last year because of the pandemic.
Nicolas Anzalone, St. Johnsbury’s representative to the NEK Broadband Communications Union District, called the downtown mesh plan “a fantastic way to cultivate the best of what we have to offer.”
Said Anzalone, “We know that universal access to true broadband is critical for growth and for maintaining an equitable and healthy community. We know that it is also a crucial component of attracting new families who want to work remotely while enjoying the breathtaking beauty our region has to offer.”
Future costs associated with maintenance and replacement of the equipment will be covered by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Sewake said. Businesses serving as site hosts provide ongoing investment in the project by contributing a portion of their broadband connectivity.
The Chamber’s $50,000 grant supports planning, consultation, installation, equipment purchase, training, testing, troubleshooting, and development of maintenance & support plans.
Mosedale said his company provides three years of support with an installation. Beyond that, Mosedale charges $600 to maintain a support role for the system.
Lyndonville’s mesh network was installed in July 2019.
Four antennas were deployed around Lyndonville, each using a portion of participating businesses’ internet services. The coverage ranges from Bandstand Park to the end of Depot Street. It also was made possible by a Rural Business Development Grant.
Mosedale said the system has been functioning well in its nearly two years of service.
