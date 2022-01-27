Public Works Bags Defective Hydrants

A fire hydrant is covered and out of service in front of Community Bank on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The town's public works department has identified and covered a few hydrants in town. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A town public works crew has identified fire hydrants in town that aren’t working and have labeled them as such with yellow coverings bearing bilingual out of service messages.
Fire Chief Brad Reed said it’s not unusual to have hydrants bagged because they’re not operational, but in the past, it was just black plastic covering them, which would often tear. The yellow coverings used now are heavy-duty and marked “out of service” in English and Spanish.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said public works covered eight non-functioning hydrants. There are 332 hydrants on the town’s water system.
“Hydrants age like everything else,” he said.
The town plans to work with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on a program that will identify the condition of each of the hydrants on the system, Whitehead said, to make sure they’re all operational. He expects that to begin in the spring.
Firefighters discovered broken hydrants on Railroad Street last month while fighting a house fire.
They arrived about 5:45 a.m. at 713 Railroad St. on Dec. 17 to discover flames burning the unoccupied structure. It appeared the extinguishing efforts were paying off early until fire crews ran out of water stored in the fire trucks and couldn’t get any water from the nearest hydrants. Mechanical failures in two hydrants a few yards in either direction of the house were discovered. Hoses went dry for several minutes until longer feeder line hoses could be stretched to the next hydrants in the line — one about 140 yards away and the other close to 250 yards away.
Chief Reed said the hydrant closest to the burned building has since been replaced by public works.
