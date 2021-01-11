Last week the Public Utility Commission dismissed a Certificate of Public Good application for a cell tower in Hardwick that had stirred a public outcry.

The PUC approved a motion to dismiss filed by the applicant New Cingular Wireless/AT&T in December that came on the heels of comments from Hardwick residents and officials that objected to the 184-foot tower on Buffalo Mountain.

