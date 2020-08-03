PUC To Probe Craftsbury Academy Complaint Over Hardwick Electric Bill

Craftsbury Academy on Craftsbury Common in southern Orleans County. (File Photo)

CRAFTSBURY — The Vermont Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into whether Craftsbury School District owes Hardwick Electric $139,019.

The investigation follows a complaint filed in March by the school board about a bill from Hardwick Electric for electricity at Craftsbury Academy over eight years from 2011 to 2019.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments