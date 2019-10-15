PUC Won’t Change Decision Over Smaller Turbine For Holland Farm

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This photosimulation by a consultant for the town of Holland shows the proposed Dairy Air Wind turbine as seen looking north on School Road. The developer is now planning a smaller turbine, forcing the town to redo its impact studies.
HOLLAND — The Vermont Public Utilities Commission won’t reconsider a decision to allow a developer to propose a smaller wind turbine for Dairy Air Farm in Holland.
The commission in July allowed Dairy Air Wind to amend its standard-offer contract with state electricity utilities to extend the deadline to raise the turbine — if granted a certificate of public good — until after all appeals are resolved.
