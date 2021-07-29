ST. JOHNSBURY — A broken circulator pump has put a pause on pool use at the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Pool.
Lifeguards led children through swimming lessons in the pool on Thursday, but beginning today the pool will be off-limits until repairs are made.
Pool Director Sandy Lazerick was busy at the pool Thursday communicating the bad news to parents and their children. She said she could not say when they could return to the water for the free swimming lessons the pool provides to the community.
Since opening for lessons on June 21, the pool has been an active place, Lazerick said. Liefguards had just started teaching the third session of the summer, and all the sessions have been well-attended, she said. The afternoon open swimming opportunities have been especially busy, according to Lazerick.
Three more weeks of lessons are scheduled, but how much of that will be lost due to the pump failure is unknown. The pump is necessary to circulate the chemicals in the pool to maintain safe water quality.
The mechanism failed on Wednesday, but Lazerick said the chemical balance was checked and water quality was assured through Thursday.
It was her understanding on Thursday that the pool - all 325,000 gallons - would have to be drained to execute the fix, which she understood meant locating and purchasing a new motor that may take a bit to get.
“They’re searching for a new motor, which you don’t find at Home Depot or (F.W.) Webbs,” she said.
Kiwanis member and pool chairman Bob Stuart, of Danville, said later on Thursday that a motor had been found that can be ordered. He also said there may be a way to fix the problem without having to drain the pool.
Kiwanis is working with Fairbanks Mills on fixing the problem as quickly as possible, said Stuart, who chairs the Kiwanis Club pool committee with his wife, Denise.
Like Lazerick, Stuart said he couldn’t put a timeframe on the repair and return date for pool activity.
For the sake of the lifeguards who get a paycheck for their work, the children who learn how to swim and the parents who have a safe place for their children to be, he said he hopes the work can be done soon.
“This is bad news all around,” he said. “I believe it’s bad for these lifeguards, some of whom probably need money for college, and it’s bad for the kids who rely on the pool as a place to swim.”
The pool, which has been a community asset since the 1940s, got off to a good start this season, said Stuart. Only minor work was necessary to get it ready for use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.