Purchase And Sale Agreement Signed For Bethlehem Golf Course

A purchase and sale agreement has been signed for the town-owned Bethlehem Country Club, which is being sold to a Bethlehem couple who plan to renovate the clubhouse and implement energy efficiencies. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

After several years of warrant articles, public input, and community support, the town has reached the point where a purchase and sale agreement has been signed for the town-owned Bethlehem Country Club and 18-hole golf course.

By Oct. 31, the town expects to close on the $425,000 sale to Bethlehem residents Kim and Mark Koprowksi, who, as the new owners, plan an ice cream shop and youth programs as well as energy efficiencies for the clubhouse on the property that until now has been under town ownership for 70 years.

