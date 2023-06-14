Purchase Offer Made For Burke Mountain Resort

A recent court filing in the years-long action involving Jay Peak and Burke Mountain Resort reports there’s an offer to buy Burke Mountain Resort that could lead to the sale of the property this year.
The statement appears in an “interim status report” filed in U.S. District Court by Michael Goldberg on May 30.
Attorney Goldberg, as court-appointed receiver, has been involved in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission court action against the former owner and former president of the Northeast Kingdom resorts since 2016. Ariel Quiros was accused of perpetrating fraud in what was dubbed a “Ponzi-like” scheme in which investor funding through the EB-5 visa program was misappropriated. William Stenger was identified as complicit in the fraud.
Part of Goldberg’s role is to negotiate the sale of the properties. Jay Peak was sold late last year to Pacific Group Resorts. He references the sale in the 18-page “status report,” stating that proceeds from the sale netted $67,290,080.04 with “the bulk” to be used to repay defrauded investors. The total sale price was $76 million.
Goldberg’s report continues with an update on Burke Mountain’s status. He notes an “improved Burke Mountain’s financial outlook for 2023 and 2024 notwithstanding numerous operational challenges” that puts the resort in a position to seek a sale this year for the “maximum amount possible.”
The report noted operational challenges include a ski season with below-average snowfall and a flooding issue in February in the hotel caused by a heating system failure attributed to sub-zero temperatures.
The damage forced reparations that greatly limited hotel occupancy. The return to full-room availability wasn’t expected until the middle of this month.
Goldberg noted the ongoing sales effort and that he has an “initial offer.”
Reached by phone on Wednesday, he said he could not share any details because it was too early in the process and no contract agreement had been made. He said he hopes that within two weeks, the offer would be under agreement.
His report notes an optimistic outlook, expressing “hope” that the sale of Burke Mountain would be complete by the end of 2023.
The plan, noted Goldberg, is to move toward sale the same way it happened with Jay Peak. In that case, a legitimate offer was used as a “stalking horse” bid that led to an auction in which other interested parties submitted bids.
In the case of the Jay Peak sale, Goldberg did share the identity of the company making the offer. In court documents filed on July 31, 2022, he noted that Pacific Group Resorts had made a $58 million offer. Five weeks later, the Utah-based Pacific Group won the auction among multiple bidders.
With a “stalking horse” bid approach, the chosen offer becomes the low-end amount from which bidding will begin. Goldberg would not share what the Burke Mountain offer amount is.
In terms of the assessed value of the Burke Mountain property, the town and mountain officials agreed upon just over $16 million in December 2020. The agreement was a compromise that avoided a potential court battle. The parties started far apart, with the town determining an assessment of $18.7 million and the mountain seeking a much lower assessment of $11.2 million.
The property includes the 116-room Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center, two ski lodges and 1,608 acres of land.
The agreement was to remain in effect for three years.
Kevin Mack, general manager of the resort, said he could not comment on the sales offer noted in Goldberg’s report other than to say that perhaps it’s time for a “new chapter” at the mountain.
In terms of current operations, he said he is looking forward to the start of the mountain biking season at the mountain, set for June 24, and a concert by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra the following week. That event will also include a big fireworks display, Mack said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.