Purchase Offer Made For Burke Mountain Resort

Burke Mountain will host the Enduro World Series for the first time ever on Friday-Sunday, August 12-14. (Contributed Photo)

A recent court filing in the years-long action involving Jay Peak and Burke Mountain Resort reports there’s an offer to buy Burke Mountain Resort that could lead to the sale of the property this year.

The statement appears in an “interim status report” filed in U.S. District Court by Michael Goldberg on May 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments