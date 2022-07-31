Pursuit Ends With Arrest Of Juvenile

ST. JOHNSBURY — A motor vehicle pursuit that began on Railroad Street at 2:14 a.m. on July 31, ended in East St. Johnsbury with the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile.
After the first attempt to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued without heeding the blue lights and siren police said. Due to the risk posed to the public by the motorist’s operation and suspected impairment, patrol officers pursued the operator.
The operator continued onto Memorial Drive, Hospital Hill, Breezy Hill Road, Pleasant Street, Concord Avenue, Portland Street and Route 2 before finally being stopped on Route 2 in East St. Johnsbury between the intersection of Route 18 and East Village Road.
The operator, determined to be a 15-year-old juvenile, was arrested for the above delinquent acts and charged with attempting to elude while operating in a grossly negligent manner, operation without owner’s consent (aggravated), DUI #1, persons under 16 consuming alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and gross negligent operation.
Released to a sober family member, the juvenile was cited into Caledonia Family Court. The St. Johnsbury Police Department assisted in this matter after the vehicle was stopped by the Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. The operator was also issued several Vermont Civil Violation complaints totaling approximately $2,870 in waiver fines.
