Pursuit Ends With Arrest Of Juvenile
A Vermont State Police cruiser.

ST. JOHNSBURY — A motor vehicle pursuit that began on Railroad Street at 2:14 a.m. on July 31, ended in East St. Johnsbury with the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile.

After the first attempt to stop the vehicle, the vehicle continued without heeding the blue lights and siren police said. Due to the risk posed to the public by the motorist’s operation and suspected impairment, patrol officers pursued the operator.

