Put Great Vermont Corn Maze On Path To Victory In Nation-wide Contest

The Great Vermont Corn Maze design for 2022 is an octupus. The maze is an online competition presented by USA Today where voters will choose the best maze in the country. (Contributed Photo)

A person will take many wrong turns while trekking through the Great Vermont Corn Maze, but there is a clear, singular path people can take to propel the Danville attraction to victory in a nationwide contest.

Go online to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze-2022/great-vermont-corn-maze-danville-vt/ and vote for the local maze in a USA Today contest to decide the best corn maze in the country. Do this once a day and every day through the end of the contest in mid-September.

