Put Great Vermont Corn Maze On Path To Victory In Nation-wide Contest

A person will take many wrong turns while trekking through the Great Vermont Corn Maze, but there is a clear, singular path people can take to propel the Danville attraction to victory in a nationwide contest.
Go online to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze-2022/great-vermont-corn-maze-danville-vt/ and vote for the local maze in a USA Today contest to decide the best corn maze in the country. Do this once a day and every day through the end of the contest in mid-September.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze, now open for its 24th year, is one of 20 corn mazes in the running for the “best” designation. It’s one of four New England corn mazes on the list and the only one from Vermont. Currently, the Great Vermont Corn Maze appears 8th on the list.
The local maze has made the USA Today list several times in the past but never got enough votes to be called the best. Co-owner and operator Mike Boudreau said it’s hard for a rural area like ours to compete when winning is based on the number of people voting.
“Mazes near big cities have an advantage,” he said in an email. “Unfortunately, they don’t judge the top 10 mazes in America on quality or complexity, which we would prefer, but rather they judge it only on the number of votes.”
Still, Boudreau and his wife, Dayna, believe their attraction could make it to number one if everyone familiar with the maze makes an effort to vote each day.
This year the Great Vermont Corn Maze opened on July 30. Mike Boudreau said it’s been “pretty busy every day” since.
The Boudreaus just released an aerial view of this year’s maze. Each season there’s a new theme and this year they’ve got a giant octopus within an underwater scene. They don’t put the aerial view picture on their website until the end of the maze season, and they won’t reveal the theme ahead of the corn maze opening for the benefit of their returning mazers, according to Mike Boudreau. They want to try to figure it out by walking it.
Two families have guessed the octopus scene so far this year.
Going with an undersea octopus theme this year was prompted by a couple of things, said Mike Boudreau.
“The last few years we had more squares and straight lines and wanted to try to use more curvy trails which have proven to be an additional challenge for most of our Mazers. And what is more curvy than some tentacles? Also, in recent years, Mazers have worn their smartwatches and fitbits and always tell us how many steps they took to solve the maze. So, we decided on ‘20,000 Steps Under the Corn’ (an homage to the Jules Verne novel ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’).”
Most mazers keeping track of their steps don’t take 20,000 to make it through, Boudreau said, “but 20,000 fit the theme.”
The maze is open six days a week (Monday through Saturday) through Oct. 10. More information, including directions, can be found on their website: https://www.vermontcornmaze.com; mazers can also purchase tickets online.
Making the list of the best corn mazes in the United States is not the only national publicity the maze has gotten this year. It’s included in a recently-released book titled “The Puzzler,” by New York Times bestselling author A.J. Jacobs. He refers to the Great Vermont Corn Maze as “the hardest Maze in America.”
