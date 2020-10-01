Quebec Left In Dark About Newport Sewer Spill

A drone view of Lake Memphremagog, looking north to the U.S.-Canadian border over the twin towers of St. Mary Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church in Newport City. (File Photo)

A council of Quebec municipalities around Lake Memphremagog are expected to ask the state of Vermont and the city of Newport for a formal notification if sewage spills into this international lake in the future.

The city of Sherbrooke’s mayor is also expected to support the request, which will be in the form of a resolution by the international group Memphremagog Conservation Inc., MCI President Robert Benoit said Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments