Quebec National Assembly Backs Moratorium On Landfill Leachate Treatment Near Lake Memphremagog

An aerial view toward the north of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport City and international Lake Memphremagog. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — The Quebec National Assembly voted unanimously Thursday for a permanent ban on discharges of treated landfill leachate into international Lake Memphremagog and its watershed.

That vote, as reported in La Tribune of Sherbrooke, Quebec, follows an appeal by Quebec’s environment minister to his counterpart in Vermont to participate in decisions about the temporary moratorium on leachate discharge into the lake.

The action is another response to the discovery of emerging contaminants called PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in the intake area of drinking water treatment plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec, and is a concern for the future. The amount is not enough to present a danger, but it raised concerns.

There is a moratorium until 2023 on treating leachate from the landfill in Coventry in the lake’s watershed. The lake provides drinking water for 175,000 residents in the Sherbrooke area. The ban is part of an Act 250 permit amendment allowing Casella to expand its landfill in Coventry.

In the motion approved Thursday, Quebec members of the National Assembly said they share “the concerns of citizens, elected officials and environmental groups in the Eastern Townships (of Quebec) regarding the potential risks of ending this moratorium for human and environmental health,” according to La Tribune.

The National Assembly asks the government to pursue a permanent moratorium.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette wrote to ANR Secretary Julia Moore saying that Quebec and Vermont environmental agencies have collaborated to protect Lake Champlain and Missisquoi Bay along with Lake Memphremagog.

He said Vermont and Quebec experts should continue to work together to monitor the situation on Lake Memphremagog.

The Quebec National Assembly also recognized the recent declaration by local, regional, provincial and Canadian politicians serving the region around the lake who have called Lake Memphremagog “a national treasure.”

“We welcome the current moratorium and will do everything in our power to ensure that the treatment of leachate in the Newport treatment plant is prohibited in the long term,” according to the joint statement by mayors and area politicians serving communities around the lake.

