DERBY LINE, Vt./STANSTEAD, Quebec — The Quebec government posted provincial police along the Quebec side of the U.S./Canadian border beginning Saturday morning as part of the response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The intent, according to The Montreal Gazette and CBC, is to track returning travelers from the U.S., including so-called “snowbirds,” Canadians who winter in Florida and other warm-climate states and return to Quebec annually for the spring and summer.

