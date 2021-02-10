COVENTRY — Quebec officials are worried about the presence of emerging contaminants called PFAS at the intake area for Sherbrooke drinking water taken from international Lake Memphremagog.
Officials worry that the source of the PFAS was the wastewater treatment plant in Newport City, which formerly treated leachate from the landfill in Coventry owned by Casella Waste Systems.
Vermont and Casella are searching for ways to remove PFAS from leachate drained from the landfill’s double liners.
PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) and the work underway to expand the landfill was discussed Wednesday morning during a remote meeting of the international landfill oversight committee. The international committee includes Vermont and Quebec environmental specialists, local conservationists and municipal officials.
Vermont has set limits on certain PFAS in drinking water and groundwater. PFAS are stable chemicals used widely in stain-resistant textiles and carpets and non-stick and fire retardant materials. They could have health impacts and are showing up in groundwater and soil samples around the globe, with higher concentrations in leachate and other waste sites.
Agreements allowing expansion of the landfill ended leachate treatment in Newport in 2019. But it could take years in this region where rivers flow north for water from the Newport end of the lake to reach the northeastern end where Quebec municipalities get their drinking water.
Jean-Pierre Fortier, a spokesman for Sherbrooke, told the committee that a study in October 2020 found traces of PFAS in the drinking water intake area for Sherbrooke.
The study by the Quebec environmental agency found PFAS where none were detected before, Fortier said. The levels were not above regulated limits or toxicity levels but it raised the alarm.
“It worries us. It really worries us,” he said.
Fortier said it is too early to look at whether the water must be treated to remove PFAs, saying it is not a critical contamination as yet.
The city and province are looking at the long-term impacts over the next 200 years, he said.
Kasey Kathan of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation said the state plans to study PFAS from commercial, sewer and leachate waste handled at wastewater treatment plants like in Montpelier, where the landfill leachate is trucked currently for treatment.
Casella and state officials asked their Quebec counterparts to share their PFAS findings.
The research by the state and Casella on PFAS removal options are available on the DEC website, Kathan said. Both are updating the research now.
Consultant Craig Heindel reported on the most recent samples taken from monitoring wells and groundwater sites around the landfill property.
As in the past, there was some PFAS in samples taken “down gradient” of the old unlined Nadeau landfill that lies north between marshes and the Casella landfill cells, he said.
“We are seeing as one would expect some PFAS in those wells,” he said.
The leachate testing showed levels of PFAS and heavy metals and other substances within historic ranges, he said.
Joe Gay, Casella’s chief engineer for the landfill, applauded the work being done by Vermont in addressing the PFAS situation.
Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin said the city looks forward to the day that it can handle leachate at the city’s wastewater plant.
Gay called the PFAS situation a complicated subject with world-wide implications.
The landfill’s most recently permitted cell is under construction through the pandemic and could open by October - just as the existing cells close in November, Gay said.
“Timing is critical for us,” he said.
The construction will require blasting of several house-sized boulders, Gay said.
Anyone driving by the landfill on Airport Road will see work on the south side of the currently open cell and work to build the final grade on the now-closed first cells.
