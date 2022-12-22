Questions Raised About Waterford Fire Budget, Accountability

WATERFORD — The Waterford Fire Department took some heat this week.
Questions were raised about the department’s proposed budget of $153,410, a 61 percent increase, during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Driving the budget are increased healthcare costs and payment for a new fire engine.
Howard Remick, a town lister and the Planning Board Chair, expressed concern that the Fire Department lacked budget oversight and accountability and promised scrutiny at Town Meeting.
“[The Fire Department is] going to have to stand up before the townspeople. They’re going to have to justify their budget. So you better give people a true number because there’s going to be questions asked,” Remick said.
His concerns related to a series of issues.
First, he took exception to the department’s $25,000 in proposed maintenance costs for Engine One last year, which he felt was extremely high.
Second, he worried that the proposed Fire Department budget did not include a true picture of the department’s expenses, such as insurance.
Third, he wanted to know why Waterford Fire’s operating budget (appx. $98,000 in 2022) was significantly higher than Barnet (appx. $28,000 in 2022) and Concord ($54,000).
If the budget comparison to Barnet and Concord is apples-to-apples, Remick said, “it really makes [Waterford] look foolish. Just looking at [the Barnet and Concord] numbers quick-like in the town report, it makes you wonder what we are doing wrong.”
WFD assistant Chief Will Rivers was quick to reply.
He said Waterford Fire was delivering quality service at a fair price and took issue with the cost comparison.
“I don’t know how [Barnet and Concord] do it. I’ve been in this job 40 years, and I don’t understand how they can run a fire department on that little amount of money,” he said. “We’re very, very fortunate in Waterford. We have a great fire department, great equipment.”
Minus unanticipated expenses and capital investments, he said the cost to run Waterford Fire was approximately $60,000 per year.
Most of this year’s 61 percent increase, he said, would go towards the purchase of a new fire truck, pending voter approval.
The truck purchase is a sticking point for some.
Waterford Fire improperly ordered a $418,000 fire truck a year ago without Town Meeting approval.
If voters approve the purchase retroactively, taxpayers would re-pay approximately $248,000 through a five-year municipal loan with the balance funded through a Fire Department surplus fund ($106,000) and the re-sale of an old truck (appx. $65,000). Those numbers are subject to change.
Fire Chief Jeff Gingue has explained he was granted verbal permission from a past board outside of a posted meeting and without a formal vote. He called it a mistake made “in good faith.”
Select Board Chair Gary Allard said the fire truck snafu and the high repair costs prove the need for a coordinated, clear, and comprehensive capital improvement plan.
Such a plan, he said, would provide a clear schedule for capital investments over the next ten years and would allow the town to space out items, set aside funds in advance, and plan accordingly.
“This is where we have to have this conversation on long-range budget planning,” Allard said, “Instead of spending all the money at once for a truck, we should look to piece it out. It hurts a lot less if you do it over 10 or 20 years.”
