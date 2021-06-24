Quick Fire & Rescue Response Likely Saved Schilling Brewpub

LITTLETON — Although the investigation continues, it appears the cause of the fire that broke out at the Schilling Beer Co. brewpub shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday was an ember from burning wood fueling a pizza oven that blew out of the chimney and landed on the roof.
The quick response by Littleton firefighters and firefighters from neighboring towns prevented the flames from spreading and very likely saved the building, Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen said Thursday.
“The potential was there and I was nervous about losing that building, just based on where the fire was going,” he said. “But I think the quick response from the initial firefighters that got on scene, to get up there and get on that fire with that hand-line in place and be able to get the ladder into place as quickly as they did prevented the spread of that fire. It was outstanding, with the vehicle placement and the quick response of getting everything into place to be able to attack that fire as quickly as they did.”
Responding were firefighters from departments in Littleton, Whitefield, St. Johnsbury (which provided station coverage for LFR), Sugar Hill, Whitefield, Bethlehem, Franconia, and Lisbon.
“I’d say we had between 30 and 35 firefighters assisting in the firefight,” said McQuillen. “It was a great response and quick action by the firefighters.”
A crew entered the pub building along Mill Street and went up to the top floor, but it was soon discovered that the likely origin was external.
“We think it’s an ember from the chimney that actually got onto the wooden roof,” he said. “Crews initially deployed a hand-line inside and got up to the third floor to hit the fire and knock it down from up there.”
As they pinpointed the likely source as being outside, a ladder truck was deployed, and at the end of the ladder, suspended over the building’s roof, were firefighters Scott Daine and Kyle Bryant.
“They started opening up things from down below, but the heavy volume of fire was from the top, basically on those wood shake shingles,” said McQuillen. “They have several layers of roofs on that building just because of the age and everything. The decking was on fire and it burned down through that, indicating the fire had burned through the outside, and burned into the roof.”
The Dutch ovens used to cook pizza run at about 500 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, he said.
“They keep it warm with logs and it stays hot pretty much all day long,” said McQuillen. “It looks like one of those embers came out of the chimney and landed on the roof.”
Some customers dining outside reported that they didn’t realize anything was amiss until they observed passing drivers looking intently at the building.
No staff or customer injuries were reported, though a Littleton firefighter did have to be treated for minor heat exhaustion before resuming the fight against the fire.
“One of my full-time firefighters had a little bit of heat exhaustion from the initial attack on the fire, from getting up on that third floor,” said McQuillen. “He was okay, we got him some water and cooled him down and he was able to be cleared out of rehab and come back to work afterward. We had him evaluated and made sure he was doing okay.”
McQuillen estimates the total damage, between the roof and water damage, at about $50,000.
To help patch the roof, a local business, Foto Factory, run by Art and Abby Tighe, donated material.
“We patched up the roof last night and made it watertight,” said McQuillen. “We were going to put up a tarp, one of our salvage covers up there, but Foto Factory donated some material that we were able to screw into place on the roof to make it watertight.”
After nearly four hours on scene, the command was terminated shortly before 9:30 p.m.
On Thursday afternoon, Schilling co-owner and CEO Jeff Cozzens estimated that about 100 people, among them those in the store and tasting room beside the brewpub, were evacuated when the fire began.
The pub’s roof has a liner with flame retardant material, he said.
The store and tasting room, opened in 2018, is owned by Schilling and the building that houses the pub, built in 1798, by Ron Murro, of Renaissance Mills of Littleton.
“It was the luck of the draw, but obviously something we want to prevent,” said Cozzens. “We have a great relationship with Renaissance Mills and are working very collaboratively with them to make sure everything is done right.”
Schilling management and staff are now assessing the water damage in the pub and cleaning things up to prepare for a reopening.
“We’re very thankful and feel blessed that the damage isn’t greater than what it was,” said Schilling co-founder and technical director John Lenzini.
Cozzens agreed and said when he was called back to the pub while on a local business leadership retreat he thought he might see the second and third floors reduced to a “cinder.”
The store and tasting room beside the brewpub was unscathed and will remain open.
The food truck will reopen Friday at noon with expanded outdoor seating.
Cozzens thanked Gov. Chris Sununu for his support and thanked the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which is working with the brewpub on reopening the pizza kitchen.
“Hopefully, within days and not weeks it will be up and running,” he said. “The state support has been unbelievable. They are working with us to get open as soon as possible. It’s been an easy process.”
Cozzens also thanked local support, support from the New Hampshire Brewers Association, of which is president, and the support from the craft beer industry that has come from across the country.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “Brewers want to help brewers. We are floored by the outpouring of support.”
He thanked the Tighes for their help in patching the roof.
In a post to customers and supporters, Schilling staff said, “This could have been so much worse had it not been for the quick action of the firefighters and the extreme professionalism of our staff in evacuating the buildings. Our people are safe, our guests are safe, and we are blessed to have escaped disaster.”
At more than two centuries old, the pub building’s character is what attracted Schilling Beer Co. to do a major retrofit to turn it into a brewpub, said Cozzens.
On the bank of the Ammonoosuc River, the Schilling pub, founded in 2013, has become a popular draw for locals and visitors and has helped revitalize the town’s river district.
In the month of June, the fire at Schilling marks the third fire in Littleton that drew a regional response.
On June 8 and again on June 17, a fire broke out in the external air filtration unit at the Rotobec USA Inc. plant in the Littleton Industrial Park.
“We’ve had several multiple alarm fires in the last couple of weeks,” said McQuillen. “My mutual aid staff and my firefighters have just done an amazing job and I give them all kudos.”
