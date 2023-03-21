ST. JOHNSBURY — The downtown has seen its share of devastating fires over the years, but one that sparked in a Main Street building early Tuesday was caught quickly enough to avoid significant loss.
It was a few minutes before 4:30 a.m. when the fire department was called about a fire in a third-floor apartment at 1204 Main St. Capt. Phil Hawthorne, with firefighters Brenden Greaves and Dennis Morgan, quickly responded to the emergency. Morgan, who is in his second month with the department, “got to put the fire out,” said Fire Chief Brad Reed.
“The guys did a great job,” the chief said, while standing on the sidewalk next to the building later Tuesday morning. “They had a significant fire up there.”
Between working to make sure all the tenants were evacuated and stretching hose lines to the third floor, Chief Reed said it was a lot of effort done quickly. “It was just unbelievable how much work they got done in a short period of time,” he said.
The building is owned by Bob Jenks. It holds four apartments and two businesses, Jenks’ photo studio and Pica Pica Filipino Cuisine restaurant.
The tenant in the apartment where the fire sparked, Elizabeth Papalardo, was not at home when the fire started and had not returned at any point during the day. St. Johnsbury Police, who are investigating the fire, are still trying to speak with her.
Jenks said Papalardo is the only person who should be occupying the apartment, but he knows that she has other people staying there. He called them “squatters.” At the time of the fire, Dylan Laramee and Myisha Reid, were there.
They reported to police that they were sleeping and that the smoke detectors woke them up, according to police Capt. Jason Gray.
Laramee and Reid made it out of the apartment safely, and no injuries were reported.
As a precaution against a flare-up of the fire and extension into the 123-year-old building, additional departments were called for assistance. Littleton and Lyndonville firefighters joined St. Johnsbury at the scene, and Danville and Waterford firefighters provided station coverage. Tower trucks from St. Johnsbury and Littleton extended their ladders to the top of the building.
Damage is visible from the outside in the back of the building. Apartment windows are broken, and there is some charring on bricks around a window.
The fire damage was contained to the apartment. Some water damage extended beyond the apartment into a room used by Jenks for storage where he later discovered 10 to 20 years worth of negatives were “sopping wet,” and water found its way to the bottom floor into the two businesses. Jenks helped Pica Pica owner George Sales with some water cleanup. Sales said the limited amount of water that made its way into his restaurant would not impact regular business hours today.
Assistant Fire Marshal Tim Angell responded to the fire scene. He conducted interviews and did an onsite investigation. At this point, the fire’s cause is listed as undetermined. It’s a classification that doesn’t rule out accidental or intentional.
Jenks arrived shortly after the fire began but after it had been put out. He had planned to take his son skiing at Burke for his son’s birthday on Tuesday.
He said he wasn’t sure of the extent of the loss.
“I had my small cameras in there (the third floor storage room), my dad’s old camera that he used to shoot and, you know, and that was all where all the water was.”
Jenks said Papalardo has been his tenant for about a year.
He said she was a placement that Umbrella helped facilitate. He said they left out some details about who she was, and who she is someone who owes about $14,000 in rent for the $1,400 per month furnished apartment.
A motion camera in the hallway, Jenks said, shows Papalardo leaving the apartment Tuesday between 12:30 and 1 a.m. “and that’s the last we’ve seen of her.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.