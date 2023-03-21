ST. JOHNSBURY — The downtown has seen its share of devastating fires over the years, but one that sparked in a Main Street building early Tuesday was caught quickly enough to avoid significant loss.

It was a few minutes before 4:30 a.m. when the fire department was called about a fire in a third-floor apartment at 1204 Main St. Capt. Phil Hawthorne, with firefighters Brenden Greaves and Dennis Morgan, quickly responded to the emergency. Morgan, who is in his second month with the department, “got to put the fire out,” said Fire Chief Brad Reed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments