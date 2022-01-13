Quilts Of Valor Honor Four More War Veterans

To honor and express gratitude for their service, four local war veterans have been awarded handmade quilts through the region’s new Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group.
During a ceremony on Dec. 28 at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816, Jamie Rexford, Tyler Pilotte, William Lewis, and Alexander LaRoche — all veterans of the Army and grandsons of Dalton residents Nancy and Rodney Rexford — were honored with Quilts of Valor.
“It’s unique that all four of their grandchildren served in Operation Iraqi Freedom,” said Karen Locke, a resident of Dalton and member of Sew Far North Quilts of Valor.
Locke made the quilts for Lewis and LaRoche, who are her sons; Robin Pilotte made the quilt for her son, Tyler Pilotte; and Nancy Rexford made the quilt for Jamie Rexford, who is her eldest grandson whom she raised.
“It’s a very important connection for him,” said Locke.
It’s an equally important connection for Nancy Rexford.
“One might call her hellbent to get that quilt done,” said Locke, who is Nancy Rexford’s daughter.
Rexford, LaRoche, Lewis, and Pilotte all grew up in the Whitefield-Dalton area and graduated from White Mountains Regional High School, and when they entered the service, the local area is where they all started from, said Locke.
Today, Rexford and Lewis live in Hillsborough, N.H., Pilotte lives outside of Claremont, N.H., and LaRoche, the only one of the four remaining on active military duty, is stationed in Pennsylvania and nearing 20 years in the military.
“Jamie joined the service out of high school and wanted to see the world,” said Locke. “He got his training and exited, but after 9/11 he decided he was going back in. He rejoined as a 32-year-old to try to make a difference and use some of the skills he had learned the first time.”
Rexford was deployed twice, once to Afghanistan and once to Iraq; Pilotte and Lewis were each deployed twice to Iraq; and LaRoche was deployed twice to Iraq and three times to Afghanistan.
LaRoche has an interesting connection on the LaRoche side of his family, said Locke.
“His grandfather was in the Army in World War II and his father was a Marine who fought in Vietnam,” she said. “He said, ‘It’s my turn. I’m obligated to do this.’ He started out going in for three years and has turned it into a career.”
As Sew Far North Quilts of Valor — established in July 2021 and holding its inaugural recognition ceremony in November to honor its first four veterans — honors Rexford, Pilotte, Lewis, and LaRoche for the second recognition, it is encouraging community members to nominate other local veterans and is hoping for future quilt-awarding events at the Littleton VFW.
Local residents are encouraged to nominate through the Quilts of Valor Foundation any veteran who has been impacted by war.
Sew Far North Quilting Studio is the corporate sponsor of Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, which is a separate entity that currently has some 12 members.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, of Iowa, whose son served in Iraq.
Roberts envisioned the comfort that a quilt could give to someone touched by war and had definite ideas about standards of excellence for these quilts, said Locke.
Quilts of Valor are three-layered, with the top of the quilt featuring many colors, shapes, and fabrics.
“They represent the communities and the many individuals who stitch the quilts, representing the love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker,” said Locke. “The batting in the center of the quilt gives warmth and represents hope, comfort, peace and offers healing to the individual who receives this quilt. The backing is the strength of the quilt and the binding holds all the layers of the quilt together. This represents the strength of the recipient, their family, and our nation’s communities.”
Roberts knew that a Quilt of Valor had to be quality-made and say unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation,” said Locke.
Currently, for the third recognition ceremony, there are three nominations in the Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, and the group is awaiting a fourth nomination before scheduling the next quilt-awarding event, likely in March at the Littleton VFW.
“The VFW is definitely looking at us as a partner and wants to be a part of this,” said Locke. “It’s an awesome cause.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.