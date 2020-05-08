It appears that money problems may be the source of the lawyer problems Ariel Quiros is currently experiencing.
The former Jay Peak owner and EB-5 developer is facing multiple criminal charges related to allegations he and others conspired to defraud immigrant investors in what turned out to be the fictitious “AnC Bio Vermont” project in Newport City.
Quiros has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington and has been represented by Defense Attorney Seth L. Levine of New York City.
But on Tuesday, Levine asked the court for permission to withdraw from the case citing a “breakdown in the attorney-client relationship and professional considerations.”
U.S. District Court
On Friday, Quiros was asked about Levine’s motion during a video hearing held by Chief Federal Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
Quiros told the court that his relationship with Attorney Levine and his firm had been “all positive” and that they had done a “very professional job” so far.
But Quiros also suggested somewhat cryptically that there was another issue with Levine which he had detailed in a letter he recently sent to the court.
“It’s too difficult to fulfill my obligation to him that I had promised,” said Quiros. “My support to this is within my letter. And my support to this is within one particular asset that will cover these costs. And my asset is not a tangible asset. It’s a fixed asset and it’s not going to move … It’s here.”
Quiros then gave the court a rambling statement expressing his concern that time was running short especially with his trial scheduled to begin later this year.
“If I was given the proper time to sell and to take care of these costs, I would do it immediately because of the importance of this case and with approximately 280 days left, it’s so difficult for me to even (fathom) that at this time that he would pull away,” said Quiros. “I understand why. I understand because — I understand. I don’t want you to think that I don’t understand. He has done very much to make me understand. He has explained it to me. There is nothing that has caught me by surprise … But at this particular moment with the pandemic upon me and with the limitation that I have, it only increases the problem. But the problem already existed prior to the pandemic. I don’t want you to think I’m using the pandemic for an excuse because it’s not fair. Seth has done everything possible.”
Attorney Levine again told the court the issue was a matter of “professional considerations.”
“There are a variety of issues that have arisen,” said Levine. ” We’ve spent a considerable amount of time trying to resolve issues and have been unsuccessful … There are some practical considerations here of what we are able to do and I don’t see a path right now that resolves them.”
Attorney Levine then offered to explain the issue in more detail to the judge in a non-public session.
Judge Crawford asked Quiros if he was aware that he had a right to hire a new defense attorney if Levine was allowed to withdraw.
“Yes,” answered Quiros. “But I won’t have the financial whereabouts to do that.”
Judge Crawford said he would take the matter under advisement and that he would read Quiros’ letter in chambers and would schedule a non-public discussion with Levine before issuing an order.
Quiros is also represented by Defense Attorney Robert W. Katims of Burlington who, as a member of the Vermont bar, serves as local counsel. Attorney Levine has suggested in court documents that Katims may also be withdrawing from the case.
The criminal indictments against Quiros followed civil EB-5 complaints filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which allege Quiros; former Jay Peak CEO president, Bill Stenger; business advisor William Kelly of Florida; and Jong Weon Choi, also known as Alex Choi, of South Korea, conspired to inflate jobs numbers and business prospects for the ill-fated AnC Bio Vermont project, which was part of the EB-5 scandal.
The government alleges that the men bought and razed Northeast Kingdom properties to make way for a hotel, but the so-called “Ponzi” scheme they are accused by authorities of operating collapsed before anything was built.
Quiros and Kelly are accused of doubling the AnC Bio Vermont construction cost to $110 million, committing wire fraud by diverting $47 million to Quiros who allegedly used it to cover loans and for personal investments, and concealing facts from state and federal officials. Quiros is also charged with money laundering.
