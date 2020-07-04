R*E*A*D is the title of this summer’s Reading Program held through July and August by the Island Pond Public Library.
During this time of stress and very limited access to the library, the objective is to reward the young readers of Brighton and Charleston schools, homeschoolers and visiting patrons. The reward is simple: young readers sign up for the program, fill out a participant request form and ask for the 2 free books they would most like to own and add to their home libraries. The Library will then order the books and contact the reader when the books arrive and can be picked up.
All participants, including parents (and library patrons of all ages), will receive R*E*A*D T-shirts from Island Pond Public Library. Book bags and bookmarks are also provided by the national program, “Imagine Your Story.”
The details for how to acquire and submit the form for the “These Books Belong to You!” activity can be found on the library’s Facebook Page or by calling (802) 723-6134. Forms can be brought to the library or mailed to P.O. Box 422, Island Pond, VT 05846.
