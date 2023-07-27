R.I.N.K. Seeks $200k Grant To Study Ice, Recreation Center In St. Johnsbury
Buy Now

In this file photo from June 2020 a Bay Street building owned by Bill Brink is demolished. Proponents of an ice rink and recreation facility hope to one day build there. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hope is alive for an indoor ice arena and recreation center on Bay Street with a recent application for feasibility study funding and the support of a serious hockey group based in Essex Junction.

Plan proponent Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, announced on Thursday that R.I.N.K. Inc. has applied for St. Johnsbury’s Transformational Grant money to pay for a study necessary to advance the vision of a multi-million-dollar ice and recreation center in town.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments