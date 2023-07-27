R.I.N.K. Seeks $200k Grant To Study Ice, Recreation Center In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hope is alive for an indoor ice arena and recreation center on Bay Street with a recent application for feasibility study funding and the support of a serious hockey group based in Essex Junction.
Plan proponent Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, announced on Thursday that R.I.N.K. Inc. has applied for St. Johnsbury’s Transformational Grant money to pay for a study necessary to advance the vision of a multi-million-dollar ice and recreation center in town.
R.I.N.K., an acronym for Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom, is an organization of local volunteers that formed to rescue skating at Fenton Chester Aren in Lyndon. Beck, who is on the R.I.N.K. board, has supported the efforts at Fenton Chester while also seeking ways to advance a facility in St. Johnsbury.
When the town announced the opportunity early this summer for groups to apply for Transformational Grant dollars, Beck went to the R.I.N.K. board to ask if they would agree to serve as the requesting organization. Members said OK and the application was filed with the town.
Beck noted in the application why R.I.N.K. is a worthwhile applicant.
“It saved a shuttered ice facility losing $50k annually and has turned it into a profitable success without enough ice-time for interested users,” he wrote. “During this turnaround R.I.N.K. has successfully engaged in fundraising, grant management, energy, and mechanical and engineering work. Basically, from scratch, R.I.N.K. opened a shuttered rink and made it profitable within one skating season.”
In the application, Beck as R.I.N.K. representative, advocates “A Net-Zero regional ice and recreation center [in St. Johnsbury that] would create an entirely new industry in this region and make St. Johnsbury a destination for New England, upper US Mid-Atlantic, Quebec, and Ontario.”
The application references a $25 million construction cost of a facility that would complement the area where a new river path will be built to extend the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the downtown. Additional information promotes the economic boost of the construction effort, expected to last 15 to 18 months, and the facility use once it’s completed. “Total estimated annual direct and indirect annual benefit to area $29.7M,” the application notes.
The application also touts the proposed facility’s worth as a grant recipient by noting the support of ELEV802, a national hockey training group, led by former UVM Head Coach and 1989 NCAA National Champion Kevin Sneddon. ELEV802 is interested in making a St. Johnsbury facility its “mothership” from which to operate its nationwide network of hockey initiatives.
A letter from Sneddon to the town in support of the grant request notes, “A multi-sheet ice facility and recreational complex in St. Johnsbury is very intriguing and we think a tremendous opportunity … Elev802 believes the vision Scott and R.I.N.K. are pursuing has significant merit and would be a great fit for Elev802.”
Beck said the grant funding will pay for the complete study necessary to answer all the questions related to advancing the project to construction plans an construction fundraising initiatives.
The facility would include two full-size NHL size sheets and up to three training rinks (50’x80’). It would also have a connected indoor 200M track with multi-use infield, indoor turf, and areas for fitness, community meeting room, gymnastics, and wrestling. “It is entirely possible that this facility could serve as a future home of a re-established Recreation Department in the area,” noted Beck.
Sneddon agrees with Beck that St. Johnsbury as a location is ideal for such a facility.
“To be located at the intersections of 91 and 93 and only an hour north of 89, and be exactly halfway between Boston and Montreal is just too good to be true,” he wrote to the town. “Route 2 is also a major asset, connecting St. Johnsbury with Toronto and Portland, ME.”
Beck said his efforts aren’t to diminish the presence of Fenton Chester. He said both facilities can exist.
The grant request is for $200,000. It is the maximum amount available in Transformational Grant funding.
Beck, who first floated the idea for such a St. Johnsbury facility in October of 2017, said positive things have been happening since then that make the project even more viable. He cited the local growth in hospitality business like restaurants in town which are necessary for the hockey crowds, the success of R.I.N.K.’s efforts at Fenton Chester proving that good skating facilities are in demand, the emergence of ELEV802 as a potential operating partner, and the town’s efforts toward recreation through the Three Rivers Path project.
The decision on the grant application isn’t expected until later next month.
