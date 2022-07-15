Rabbit Hill Inn Receives National Honor

LOWER WATERFORD — The Rabbit Hill Inn, located in Lower Waterford, was recognized earlier this week by Travel+Leisure as one of the top 15 resorts in the continental United States.
Coming in at number 13 on the list, the criteria for the award was based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food, value, and guest experience.
“If you look at almost all the other properties on the list, they are extravagant properties in unique locations around the world,” owner Brian Mulcahy said. “We believe we were selected because our guests feel that the level of hospitality they receive at Rabbit Hill Inn far exceeds their expectations. We provide cuisine that is unexpected for this region, a location that is lovely, safe and fun and an experience unlike what most people come to expect from a hotel or inn getaway.”
Fellow Vermont inn, Twin Farms in Barnard, placed sixth; making the Green Mountains one of three states to have multiple recipients along with Florida and California. The Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire took the list’s top spot while resorts and hotels from South Dakota, Georgia, Illinois, Utah and Massachusetts were also recognized.
Mulcahy says the benefits of being located in rural Vermont are more evident now than ever, mainly because the pandemic has pushed vacation-seekers to less crowded venues and what he calls a high desire to “live like a local”.
“The advertising of this may be new, but it’s not new to us,” he said. “This has been what has made us successful for all our years.”
Mulcahy and his wife, Leslie, have owned and operated the inn since 1997. They were originally from Rhode Island when they visited as inn guests in 1992, falling in love with the area and becoming intrigued with the inn-keeping lifestyle.
“It was our first inn experience and apparently, it had a big effect,” Mulcahy said.
By 1994, they abandoned their former careers and moved north to begin working at the inn before eventually gaining ownership. Since then, the duo has maintained a “hands-on” role, working alongside their current staff of 24, to ensure a guest experience that is as flawless as possible.
“This is a 24/7 vocation, especially if one wants to continue maintaining our standards of excellence,” Mulcahy said.
The Mulcahy’s pride themselves on running a “traditional” inn with an old-fashioned and personal approach to hospitality and a dedication to making sure every time a guest returns, they will know that their visit will be as “amazing as the previous stay, if not even better.”
“More and more, we hear that people want fewer ‘things,’” Mulcahy said. “What most people now seek are experiences that make long-lasting memories and to make them feel like someone really cares about making their experience unforgettable. For us, the greatest gift is the guest’s desire to return again and again.”
In order to do that, high importance is placed on providing constant and personal attention, keeping the inn relevant to today’s traveler with ongoing updates and improvements, and hiring and maintaining a staff that understands its vision.
“Our staff is key to the success of what we do every day because they truly have hearts for service,” Mulcahy said.
The Mulcahys did not apply for the list and did not know Rabbit Hill Inn had been nominated until they were contacted directly by Time+Leisure.
However, accolades have been fairly common for inn over the past several years. In 2019 and 2020, the inn was named Travel+Leisure’s #1 Best Resort Hotel in the Northeast and in 2021 and 2022 made their Top 500 Best Hotels in the World list and ranked fourth on their 2021 list of the Top Ten Best Hotels in New England.
“Despite all the recognition we’ve received, we are always very aware that we are only as good as the last guest who walked out our door,” Mulcahy said. “We never tell ourselves that we’ve reached the peak. That would be foolish, as there is always one more rung on the ladder of success.”
