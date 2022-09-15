Rabbit Virus May Be Spreading Into Vermont
MONTPELIER — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and may show up here, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The department does not think this virus is present in Vermont at this time, but it is thought to be spreading eastward from the western United States. The virus does not affect other wildlife, humans or pets, except rabbits. It spreads through direct contact with infected rabbits or indirectly through contact with contaminated surfaces.

