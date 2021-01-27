The sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a Lyndonville radio station and its owner has been dismissed.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout granted a motion to dismiss the case filed by former WGMT “Magic” 97.7 FM radio station sales representative Melissa Jackman against her former employer - Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA), company owner Bruce James and salesman Richard “Dick” Therrien.

