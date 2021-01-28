Radio Station Owner Says ‘Big Payday’ The Goal Of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Bruce James (WGMT.com)

Lyndon radio station owner Bruce James said Thursday that he and his company were victims of false accusations and financial motives by a recently settled sexual harassment lawsuit.

“The baseless and false allegations have been painful for me, my family and our company,” said James, President of Vermont Broadcast Associates (VBA) in a written statement Thursday. “People who know us, know that we are responsible business and civic leaders who respect women, follow the law, and will continue to do so.”

