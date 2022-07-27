The Williams family is holding a fundraiser in hopes of raising money to help with travel costs involved with visiting their son, Markis, who was born prematurely and is being held in Dartmouth’s ICN for a minimum of eight weeks. (Contributed Photo)
DANVILLE — Raffle tickets are still available for a fundraiser being held by a Danville family on behalf of their newly born son.
Markis Williams, who was born prematurely on July 4 and weighing just 2 lb, 4 oz and only 14 in. long, has been staying in the Intensive Care Nursery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. As of Wednesday, he has gained 6 ounces. He is also on CPAP and on the lowest oxygen setting.
“They did find spots on his brain which could indicate many things but we will know more August 1,” mother Nicole Williams said.
Markis’s parents, Nicole and Caleb, are looking to their community for help covering expenses, mainly travel costs, involved with seeing Markis daily. The family’s car, which Nicole Williams says won’t start, overheats and slips gears, needs to be fixed and rising gas prices are also a factor. The vehicle is Caleb’s primary form of transportation to his job at Lyndonville Furniture and is used for the back-and-forth commute to Dartmouth.
The fundraiser will include a four-family yard sale, bake sale and raffle tickets for gift cards donated by local businesses. The fundraiser will be held at 263 Peacham Road in Danville. Raffle tickets are $1 per ticket or 10 for $6.
Raffle prizes include: one $50 and two $25 Whites Market gift certificates, two tickets to Star Theatre, $20 of mini golf at Sugar Ridge, one large any-topping pizza from Hoagies, $20 Pizza Man gift certificate, $25 to AquaRealm, $25 to Morrison’s Feed, $250 Danville Photography package and a two consecutive night stay at a cottage or lodge at Belview Campground near Crystal Lake.
Raffle tickets can be bought through Venmo, her username is @Nicole-Williams-2021, or through Paypal, username is williams113020@gmail.com, and participants should include their name, phone number, email address and how many tickets they would like to go towards a specific prize. Cash or checks can also be picked up, mailed, or delivered as well. The drawing for the raffle will be held on August 14 by an ICN nurse at Dartmouth live via Nicole William’s Facebook page.
“The outpouring love of our county has been incredible and we want to publicly thank everyone and all the businesses that have donated, churches that have reached out and Danville school and VFW in St. Johnsbury for donating tables,” Nicole Williams said.
