DANVILLE — Raffle tickets are still available for a fundraiser being held by a Danville family on behalf of their newly born son.

Markis Williams, who was born prematurely on July 4 and weighing just 2 lb, 4 oz and only 14 in. long, has been staying in the Intensive Care Nursery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. As of Wednesday, he has gained 6 ounces. He is also on CPAP and on the lowest oxygen setting.

