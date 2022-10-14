Raiders Raise More Than $3,200
The Rodliff Raiders youth football program recently took in over $3,800 through a frozen pizza sale fundraiser in cooperation with Vermont Frozen of Derby. The Raiders sold 1,379 pizzas and funds raised will go towards the purchase of new helmets. Shown here are the top sellers, from left, Raiders' players Gabriel Emmons, Tucker Richard and Connor Way. Vermont Frozen is a sister company of Vermont Pie and Pasta and has done fundraisers for various youth organizations in the Northeast Kingdom, donating 30 percent of proceeds to those groups. Those interested in organizing a fundraiser can contact Travis Glodgett at hoagieman9@gmail.com.

