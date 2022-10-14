Raiders Raise More Than $3,200

The Rodliff Raiders youth football program recently took in over $3,800 through a frozen pizza sale fundraiser in cooperation with Vermont Frozen of Derby. The Raiders sold 1,379 pizzas and funds raised will go towards the purchase of new helmets. Shown here are the top sellers, from left, Raiders' players Gabriel Emmons, Tucker Richard and Connor Way. Vermont Frozen is a sister company of Vermont Pie and Pasta and has done fundraisers for various youth organizations in the Northeast Kingdom, donating 30 percent of proceeds to those groups. Those interested in organizing a fundraiser can contact Travis Glodgett at hoagieman9@gmail.com.
The Rodliff Raiders youth football program recently took in over $3,800 through a frozen pizza sale fundraiser in cooperation with Vermont Frozen of Derby. The Raiders sold 1,379 pizzas and funds raised will go towards the purchase of new helmets. Shown here are the top sellers, from left, Raiders’ players Gabriel Emmons, Tucker Richard and Connor Way. Vermont Frozen is a sister company of Vermont Pie and Pasta and has done fundraisers for various youth organizations in the Northeast Kingdom, donating 30 percent of proceeds to those groups. Those interested in organizing a fundraiser can contact Travis Glodgett at hoagieman9@gmail.com.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.