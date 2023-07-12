Severe flooding and substantial damage across the state have forced a postponement of Governor Scott’s highly-anticipated end-to-end ride of the newly completed Lamoille Valley Rail Trail set for Saturday, July 15.

Recovery efforts continue all through Vermont. The LVRT, as well as Vermont’s other rail trails, are currently closed as a result of flooding, downed trees, washed-out trails and impassable bridges.

