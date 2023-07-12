Severe flooding and substantial damage across the state have forced a postponement of Governor Scott’s highly-anticipated end-to-end ride of the newly completed Lamoille Valley Rail Trail set for Saturday, July 15.
Recovery efforts continue all through Vermont. The LVRT, as well as Vermont’s other rail trails, are currently closed as a result of flooding, downed trees, washed-out trails and impassable bridges.
The Agency of Transportation enforced the closure due to the flooding and potential hazards. Trail users are advised to avoid all state rail trails, which could feature rapidly changing conditions.
Scott’s end-to-end ride, part of a celebration for the LVRT’s recent completion, will be rescheduled later.
The 93-mile trek was expected to take 12 hours, starting in Swanton around 7 a.m. and ending with a celebration in St. Johnsbury at Depot Square Park and the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center thrown by Discover St. Johnsbury and members of the NEK+LVRT Regional Trail Council.
Various stops were to be made along the way, with a mid-way celebration in Morrisville which was to include remarks from Scott, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and LVRT stakeholders.
Hardwick was to serve as the first Northeast Kingdom stop on the tour. Like all other sections of the trail, some stretches in the town faced harsher damage than others. The rail trail is impassable through either direction from downtown Hardwick due to large washouts. One of the bridges used for the trail was also destroyed.
A timetable for repairs to the LVRT is uncertain; especially with critical infrastructure such as state highways, bridges and town roads also in desperate need of reconstruction following crisis-level flooding throughout the state.
The four-season pathway had only been recently completed, with this summer serving as the first time the entire length of the trail was open.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.