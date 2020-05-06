Capital bill funding of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail project appears to be somewhat off-track.
Back in January, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott called for $2.8 million in the Capital bill to go toward completing the 93-mile trail from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. About a third of the trail is complete, including the section from St. Johnsbury to West Danville.
“By expanding our recreational infrastructure, we will be contributing to numerous aspects of the Vermont economy including related businesses and organizations, the encouragement of healthy communities and individuals and the attraction of high-quality employers and a sustainable workforce in all economic sectors,” he said at the time.
This plan was met with great enthusiasm by local legislators whose towns would directly benefit from a statewide recreational trail running through them. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and the House rallied around the proposal during a legislative breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House on Jan. 27.
Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia-Orange drew applause when she mentioned the plan to the breakfast group, and her sister, Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Caledonia-Washington, emphasized her commitment to the plan.
“I’m hoping we see this through until the finish, and I am committing to doing that,” she said.
Three months later, with legislators legislating remotely due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, the funding plan for the trail is less certain.
What began as a bonded amount of $2.8 million has been reduced to $2.1 million with the remainder being shifted to the Transportation budget, where the money may be harder to come by.
“Since revenues into the Transportation Fund in FY 2021 are projected to be down by $52 million, it does not seem realistic to look to the T-Fund for the remaining $700,000,” said Kitchel.
The House Institutions Committee developed the Capital bill. Rep. Marcia Martel, of Waterford, is a member of the committee and said the current status of the bill was unanimously supported by committee members in a voice vote. It has not been taken up by the full House for a vote. If supported, it will then go to the Senate, where Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia-Orange, and his opposition to less than full bond funding awaits.
“My impression right now is that they’ve made a mistake,” stated Benning, who serves as chair of the Senate Institutions Committee. “My committee will be at odds with that proposal if the money is not there. (Completion would rely upon future funding from a future legislature, and that is questionable at best in today’s uncertainties.)”
The difference between the bonded money in the Capital bill and the reliance on money in the revenue-dependent transportation fund is important, legislators say, especially in a time when revenue is being impacted by the virus.
“As a member of the Senate Transportation Committee I know the financial pressures on the T-Fund and I will certainly advocate for using the Capital Bill approach,” said Kitchel.
Because the Capital Bill is bonded, only the terms of the debt service must be covered through an annual appropriation in the budget. The bonded match of $2.8 million would be used to draw down federal transportation funds for a total of around $15 million, noted Kitchel, which would cover the cost of trail completion.
“We set aside $2.1 million in the Capitol Fund for the trail,” stated Martel. “If matching federal funds are not available or if federal funds do not require state match, the funds shall be used for projects in a future Capital construction.”
Kitchel said the state’s full contribution of $2.8 million is important to gaining the essential federal dollars for the LVRT; she is against the plan to seek $700,000 from transportation.
“I personally feel that full funding in the Capital Bill is the most appropriate and certain method of assuring the state match needed for the completion of the LVRT,” she said.
And even though her fellow senator in Caledonia County is a member of a different political party, they have a bi-partisan position on rail trail funding.
“I can safely say that I personally, and likely the rest of my committee, want to see this project completed the way the Governor wanted it done originally,” noted Benning. “We will desperately need the jobs that come with that project and the economic advantages it will bring to the communities along the way (including the State as a whole) when it is done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.